OptionMetrics Sponsoring, Exhibiting at Neudata New York Data Summit 2022

Database and analytics provider meeting with quantitative analysts, data procurement managers on role of quality historical options and futures data in generating alpha, reducing risk, at alternative data event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NeudataNYsummit—OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, is sponsoring and exhibiting at Neudata’s New York Data Summit on December 1.

OptionMetrics will be showcasing its full line of IvyDB data products. Its comprehensive U.S. options data, IvyDB US, is known as the gold standard in options data—covering over 10,000 underlying stocks and indices from 1996 onward—and is used by over 300 institutions and academics worldwide. OptionMetrics IvyDB Europe, IvyDB Canada, and IvyDB Asia (with options data from all major Asia-Pacific exchanges, including Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Australia) offer the most comprehensive, accurate end-of-day prices for options in their respective regions, along with calculated implied volatilities and greeks.

OptionMetrics’ IvyDB Signed Volume provides data on option trading volume, order flows, and institutional and retail trading to assess meme stock and other trading. Its US Futures data can be used to assess optionable futures in agriculture, currency, energy, equity, interest rate, metals, and more.

“The potential for leveraging options and futures data in assessing investment strategies, generating alpha, and reducing risk only continues to grow in possibilities and importance,” said OptionMetrics CEO David Hait, Ph.D. “We look forward to speaking with quantitative analysts, data procurement experts, and others at the New York Data Summit about this rapidly evolving industry, delivering alpha, assessing risk, and the vital role of quality historical options data.”

Neudata’s New York Data Summit, the biggest alternative data event within the investment industry, will examine popular datasets, how future data management and technology might play into investment strategies, and more.

