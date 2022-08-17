OptionMetrics Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team

Diarmuid Kelleher joins options data analytics company as Chief Financial Officer and Moti Mizrahi as Vice President, Product & Technology

Diarmuid Kelleher draws on over two decades of experience leading financial planning and analysis, and as a CPA and investment banker. As CFO, he will work closely with CEO David Hait on short- and long-term financial planning and maximizing revenues; measuring productivity, assessing market expansion strategies, and evaluating partnerships. Most recently Kelleher was VP, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at AST, a tech-enabled, integrated, professional services firm, and Senior Managing Director, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at OneMain Financial. He began his career as an auditor at KPMG. He has his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fordham University.

Moti Mizrahi draws on over 20 years building and leading transformational technology projects and teams with a focus toward achieving specific business goals. As OptionMetrics’ new VP, Product & Technology, he will focus on driving growth in technology, innovation, and user experience. Most recently, he was CTO at Charidy and Negba Group. He has also held senior roles in customer experience and software development at Cisco and HP. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and economics from Tel Aviv University.

“From starting out as an idea a couple of decades ago, to becoming the leading provider of options analytical information and tools for investment banks, hedge funds, and academic institutions worldwide, we see tremendous opportunities to expand our technology and product offerings globally,” said CEO David Hait, Ph.D. “We welcome Diarmuid and Moti and their vast experience and knowledge, as OptionMetrics continues its growth trajectory.”

About OptionMetrics

With over 20 years as the premier provider of historical options and implied volatility data, OptionMetrics distributes its IvyDB databases, futures options, Signed Volume and Borrow Rate data to leading portfolio managers, traders, quantitative researchers at 300+ corporate and academic institutions worldwide to construct and test investment strategies, perform empirical research, and assess risk. www.optionmetrics.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

