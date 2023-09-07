Optimum Announces Elton Hart as Vice President, General Manager of Mid Atlantic Area

Hart now leads local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across Optimum’s West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and North Carolina footprint

CHARLESTON, W.V.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces the appointment of Elton Hart as Vice President, General Manager of the company’s Mid Atlantic Area serving West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and North Carolina.





As Vice President, General Manager, Hart is responsible for overseeing local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across the area, ensuring best-in-class service and support to the more than 240 communities Optimum serves across the Mid Atlantic Area.

“ I’m thrilled to be joining Optimum to lead local efforts across the company’s footprint in the Mid Atlantic Area, further serving customers across these regions through the company’s renewed hyperlocal approach,” said Elton Hart, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Atlantic. “ It’s an exciting time to be at Optimum, and I am looking forward to executing upon the company’s mission to be the connectivity provider of choice across every community we serve, working alongside our local teams and in our communities to make that happen every day through the delivery of superior service and support.”

Hart joins Optimum after over 20 years in the telecommunications industry, most recently serving in several sales leadership roles at Comcast Business. Over the course of his career, Hart has successfully led SMB sales organizations, implemented effective new business tools and processes, and driven growth across various sales channels and regional teams.

“ As Optimum refocuses its efforts to drive improved customer experiences by becoming more hyperlocal and community minded, I am excited to bring Elton on board to lead these efforts alongside our local teams,” said William Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Optimum. “ Elton is a dynamic, experienced, and capable leader, and with his winning track record, I’m looking forward to seeing the expertise that he will be bringing to Optimum Mid Atlantic and all of the markets we serve throughout the area.”

Hart is based out of the company’s Charleston, West Virginia offices.

