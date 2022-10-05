 Optimizely Announces Winners of 2022 Customer Excellence Awards

Recipients honored for innovation and excellence in digital experiences, creativity, and experimentation

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Opticon – Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, today announced the winners of its 2022 Optimizer Awards program, celebrating outstanding achievements in creativity and digital innovation.

“The award recipients in this year’s program represent best-in-class teams that are driving the future of marketing while breaking boundaries through creative, personalized digital experiences,” said Chad Wolf, EVP, Chief Customer Officer at Optimizely. “We’re proud to work with our partners and customers to build powerful digital innovation stories that are shaping the future of digital experience.”

The North American winners include:

CommScope for Most Innovative Digital Experience

This award is presented to the Optimizely customer creating innovative solutions that solve complex business challenges or market demands. The winning solution from CommScope has set a new standard for digital content, commerce, and marketing that improves experiences and achieves specific business outcomes.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment for Best Experimentation Practice

Nominated by Rightpoint

This award is presented to the Optimizely customer who ran stellar experimentation programs using strong, data-driven approaches that solve real customer problems and drives impactful business decisions. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment was judged on three areas of their experimentation programs: ideation, execution, and analysis.

International Fresh Produce Association for Most Customer-Centric Experience

Nominated by Perficient

This award is presented to the customer who offered customer-centric experiences with Content Cloud, building quality experiences for end users, performing seamless integrations, and increasing website speed. The IFPA has Content Cloud fully deployed and understands the long-term benefits of running the platform, including ease-of-use for editors and marketers, seamless integrations, and impressive uptime or speed on their website.

IEWC for Best B2B Buying Experience

Nominated by Verndale

This award is presented to the customer who creates B2B digital experiences that best combine an engaging buying and self-service experience with rich content relevant to the B2B personas they serve. IEWC provides the tools needed to drive revenue, support built-in workflows, and create personalized experiences with data-driven recommendations.

Century Communities for Best B2C Buying Experience

This recognition is presented to the customer who delivered exceptional ecommerce solutions that help customers buy products and services seamlessly, allowing them to engage intuitively with the brand through quality experiences provided in areas including checkout, website navigation, and product recommendations. This award was judged on the strategy, development, and execution of the Century Communities’ solution, as well as the results it delivers to its customers.

The finalists for each category were selected by a dedicated group of panelists who reviewed all submissions and selected three finalists. Winners across the five categories were selected by Optimizely’s product experts and a panel of judges. Each award category had a dedicated jury evaluating finalists to select the official winners.

Winners of the Optimizer Awards were celebrated in an on-stage ceremony during Opticon. To discover more about the Optimizer Award program and winners, click here.

Customers can submit nominations for the EMEA Optimizer Awards until October 7 here, winners to be announced at Opticon Tour events.

