Optii Solutions, The Leading Cloud-Based Hotel Operations Software, Continues its Expansion With the Appointment of Dino Pietropaolo as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced the appointment of Dino Pietropaolo as Chief Technology Officer.

Pietropaolo joins Optii Solutions from Neocova, where he was brought on as CTO to lead technology and product strategy to grow the business, and also to drive its market strategy from a product perspective. In his role, he helped to build a unified AI-driven analytics platform for financial institutions.

Prior to this, Pietropaolo was Senior Director of Solutions Engineering at ALTR, where he helped the business to address how it dealt with data governance. He also founded Good Dog Labs, an identity and access management business. Pietropaolo will bring with him a wealth of experience at established industry names SafeNet, Indentropy Inc., Venafi, Daon, and Proofpoint.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “We are thrilled to have Pietropaolo at the helm of technology innovation at Optii Solutions. Pietropaolo’s expertise in digital transformation will help us to achieve our vision of being the hotel operations provider of choice for all hotels both in the US and globally.”

Dino Pietropaolo, CTO, Optii Solutions, said: “Over the past 20 years I have helped businesses to use technology to unlock growth and lead their fields. I look forward to collaborating with the team to evolve and grow the Optii Solutions offering while addressing scalability, flexibility, and integration.

“Hoteliers faced with labor shortages are looking to do more with less and as a result of this, the adoption of hotel operations technology has been steadily increasing. Optii is perfectly positioned to help the hospitality industry make better operational decisions with data and enable hoteliers to improve efficiencies through automation, and I look forward to being part of this journey.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions, headquartered in Austin, TX and with offices in London and Brisbane, is a hotel operations technology that optimizes labor, streamlines operations, and empowers teams across housekeeping, service delivery, internal communication, and preventative maintenance. Optii is an MCR portfolio company and is used by hotels and resorts around the world including La Cantera Resort & Spa (Benchmark), The Don Cesar (Host), Montrose West Hollywood (Pebblebrook), Okada Manilla Resort & Casino, Le Meridien, Doma Hotels, IHG and more. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com

