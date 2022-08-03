Optii Solutions Adds Multiple New Languages to Its Platform

The company expands its platform language capabilities to support rapid European expansion and become vendor of choice for multilingual hospitality employers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. Several additional languages are also in development with release dates in the next 30 to 60 days.

With travel, tourism, and hospitality drawing a particularly diverse workforce from around the world, the need to seamlessly communicate across languages and avoid errors is critical. Optii is designed to break down gaps and lags in communication with the goal of increasing productivity and establishing a repeatable and scalable guest experience within a hotel. Language barriers can disrupt the gains hotel operations would otherwise achieve from the implementation of technology, because instructions or staff communication is missed or misunderstood. Seamless translation to 20 languages within the same technology platform avoids this. It also leads to a better work experience for the staff who can choose to work in the language they are most comfortable with.

The company has for some time supported core languages that are prevalent in the industry and workforce, but with shifting demographics, the need to add more languages is critical. This has proven true especially in the European market, where Optii is expanding with several new hotel group customers.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “As we grow into new markets, the make-up of the workforce looks different and we need to account for that. Being a customer-centric technology provider, a lot of our roadmap items come from our customers. This is the case with our latest expansion into several European markets. Not only will we deliver on the customer needs, but we can also play a small part in bringing their workforce together and breaking down barriers.”

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

