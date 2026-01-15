OPEX® Corporation Presented with Multiple DM Awards by Document Manager Magazine

MOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation, has been recognized by Document Manager magazine with multiple DM Awards. At the 2025 awards ceremony held recently in London, OPEX was named the winner in two categories―Imaging Product of the Year: High Volume and Hardware Product of the Year―for its Falcon+® document imaging solution. OPEX also received runners-up accolades, in partnership with Iron Mountain, in the category of Project of the Year: Public Sector, for their NHS Medical Scanning project.

“OPEX is honored to receive such prestigious recognition from Document Manager magazine,” said Alban Collas, Director of EMEA Operations, OPEX. “Our team is committed to developing solutions that enable clients to transform how business is conducted. For our imaging solutions to be recognized in this way means so much to us. We’re especially pleased that the DM Awards honored our partnership with Iron Mountain for our work on such a vitally important, high-profile project.”

In the categories of Imaging Product of the Year: High Volume and Hardware Product of the Year, OPEX took top honors for its Falcon+ high-volume production scanner series. This world-class platform for document processing offers a unique feeding system and superior imaging technology, with the ability to handle diverse media types while ensuring scan quality. With unrivaled efficiency, the Falcon+ series significantly reduces labor costs by streamlining the document processing workflow, while increasing document security and integrity.

In the category of Project of the Year: Public Sector, Document Manager magazine presented runners-up honors to Iron Mountain and OPEX Corporation for the duo’s pivotal role in supporting the National Health Service (NHS)―the UK's publicly funded healthcare system―in its transition to digital health records. In addition to this, Iron Mountain was awarded BPO/Outsourcing/Bureau Business of the Year.

Document Manager magazine is the UK's only publication covering document management, content management, capture, imaging, and retrieval technologies. The publication’s annual DM Awards were established to showcase, recognize, and reward the sector’s true pioneers in technology products and service.

OPEX offers a comprehensive suite of technology solutions that enable clients around the world to improve workflow, reduce costs and drive efficiencies in infrastructure. The company's impressive portfolio of more than 300 patents underscores its dedication to lead industry trends, and continuously reimagine automation technology that solves the most significant business challenges, today and in the future.

About OPEX

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

For Additional Information

Laura Evans

levans@opex.com

+1.856.727.1100 x 5012