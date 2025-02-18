OPEX® Corporation Announces Key Enhancements to Infinity® Automated Storage and Retrieval System

MOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation, is introducing significant enhancements to its Infinity® Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS). Enhanced features include a 15 percent increase in the system’s storage payload, along with new storage slotting capabilities.

The Infinity AS/RS, launched in 2022, combines unparalleled storage density, configurability and flexibility to meet the most pressing warehouse automation challenges in micro-fulfillment, omni-channel distribution, store replenishment and ecommerce. While the Infinity system was previously capable of supporting 70-pound (31.7 kilogram) payloads, the enhanced system can support 90-pound (40.8 kilogram) payloads. In addition to Infinity iBOT robots now supporting the increased payload, the racking structure, also known as the storage grid, has been updated to manage the increased weight, as well.

“The decision to increase Infinity’s payload has been driven by ongoing inquiries from our manufacturing customers,” explained Monty McVaugh, Head of Product at OPEX. “Many manufacturers want to store large, heavy, metal parts and sub-assemblies on their factory floor, such as alternators, fuel pumps, brake rotors, machining plates and more. The timing for our enhancements to the Infinity system is ideal, as the latest international building codes (IBC2021) outline loads that can be applied to structures, such as high bay storage racking, inside of industrial buildings. The adjustments OPEX has made to the Infinity storage racking comply with IBC2021 in both non-seismic and high-seismic regions.”

Manufacturers often leverage vertical lift modules to accommodate payload capabilities; however, these systems are typically not integrated into the warehouse management system. Accordingly, all transactions must be handled manually via spreadsheets and then imported into other inventory tracking systems. In addition, there is a limited selection of systems on the market that can handle 90 pounds or more per tote, making them capable of leveraging the full height of the warehouse and providing storage density in an efficient manner.

“Our enhanced Infinity AS/RS will also support smaller storage slot spacing,” added Zach Davis, Infinity Product Manager at OPEX. “Many manufacturers prefer to store hardware and fixturing tools on trays. Infinity will now support four-inch storage spacing when trays are utilized, nearly doubling the system’s eight-inch storage density.”

The Infinity goods-to-person (G2P) system utilizes a unique interlocking system to store totes triple-deep, eliminating wasted space and maximizing storage density. A configurable rack design optimizes warehouse space despite obstructions that may exist, such as columns or other equipment. The system’s flexibility also accommodates varied workflows and layouts. Automated G2P technology delivers the right item or SKU at the right time to the right operator or workstation, increasing productivity, throughput and labor utilization by eliminating wasted time.

“Our team at OPEX is always looking for new and better ways to meet evolving customer needs,” said McVaugh. “We’re excited to offer even greater functionality within our Infinity warehouse automation solutions.”

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future. The year 2025 marks the company’s 50th anniversary under the multigenerational ownership and leadership of the Stevens family.

