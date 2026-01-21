OpenEvidence is the most widely-used AI platform by doctors in America. Its medical search engine is used on a daily basis, on average, by more than 40% of physicians in the US today, spanning more than 10,000 hospitals and medical centers nationwide, making it the most used AI tool by physicians. [1]

In December alone, OpenEvidence supported about 18 million clinical consultations from verified physicians in the US, up from about 3 million consultations per month a year ago.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenEvidence, the most widely-used AI platform by doctors in America, announced today that it closed a Series D round of funding, valuing the company at $12 billion. This makes OpenEvidence the most valuable Healthcare AI company in the world.

OpenEvidence is a specialized AI-powered medical search engine that serves as a "brain extender" for clinicians by providing real-time, citation-linked answers synthesized exclusively from the world’s most trusted, peer-reviewed medical literature.

“If a doctor tried to stay current by reading only the new evidence in the top 10 medical journals and only the most recent changes to their specialty guidelines, it would take nine hours of their day, each day,” said Daniel Nadler, founder and CEO of OpenEvidence. “Without a technology like OpenEvidence, doctors may miss critical new findings or guidelines simply because they lack the time to find them. Doctors want to provide the best care to patients. OpenEvidence is the tool that safely allows them to do that. Our mission is to help doctors save lives and improve patient care.”

OpenEvidence is unique in that instead of being trained on the entire Internet, it is trained only on medical journals and medical data. OpenEvidence positioned itself early in the relationship between content owners and AI by striking the first official AI partnerships with the New England Journal of Medicine, the American Medical Association, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, and the American College of Cardiology, amongst others. This unique access enables OpenEvidence to answer doctors’ questions using content directly from leading medical journals, producing more accurate and better answers, and greatly increasing trust from doctors in those answers.

This new funding will be used to invest heavily in the R&D and compute costs associated with the multi-AI agentic architecture of OpenEvidence, which provides the highest quality and most accurate medical answers of any system in the world. This is achieved by intelligently coordinating an orchestra of proprietary, medically-specialized AI models, each focused on a distinct clinical sub-specialty, much like the expert care teams in top hospitals. A central “conductor” AI dynamically routes each physician question to the most relevant sub-specialist model, ensuring the answer reflects the highest level of digital medical expertise available.

The accuracy and technical excellence of OpenEvidence catapulted the company to a position of unique vertical dominance in the medical AI segment at a time when almost every other AI vertical is defined by heated close competition. A recent independent study showed that OpenEvidence is used by more American physicians than all other AI tools for physicians combined.[1]

“OpenEvidence is effectively the default operating system of medical knowledge in the United States today,” said Kareem Zaki, partner at Thrive Capital. “We are thrilled to partner with them.”

Last year, more than 100 million Americans were treated by a doctor using OpenEvidence. In December 2025 alone, OpenEvidence supported about 18 million clinical consultations from logged-in, verified doctors and healthcare professionals in the US. That number is up from about 3 million consultations each month only one year ago, highlighting the platform’s rapid adoption.

OpenEvidence, which is free to doctors and ad-supported, became one of the fastest companies in history of any kind to reach $100m in annual revenue, less than one year from building out its commercial team.

The round was co-led by Thrive Capital and DST Global, and brings the total funding raised by OpenEvidence to roughly $700 million over the past 12 months. Previous investors include Sequoia, Google Ventures, Nvidia, Kleiner Perkins, Blackstone, Henry Kravis, Coatue, Thrive Capital, Conviction, ICONIQ, Greycroft, Breyer Capital, BOND, Craft Ventures, Goanna, Meritech, Alkeon, Mayo Clinic and others, many of which also followed on in this round.

