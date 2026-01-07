Ooma to Virtually Host Investor Meetings via the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 15

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:
What: The 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, virtual investor meetings
When: January 15, 2026, with meetings throughout the day
Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and CFO Shig Hamamatsu
Where: Virtual
Interested parties should contact their Needham & Company sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.
About Ooma, Inc.
Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma’s award-winning solutions power more than 2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.
