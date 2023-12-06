Home Business Wire Ooma Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Ooma Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2023.


Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $59.9 million, up 6% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $55.9 million from $51.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net income was $2.3 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 includes tax benefit for the release of a $3.2 million valuation allowance resulting from the recording of certain intangible assets in connection with the acquisition of 2600Hz Inc. (“2600Hz”). GAAP net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 included a $1.4 million charge for consolidation of facilities, as well as $0.6 million in acquisition-related costs, both of which resulted from the acquisition of OnSIP in July 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $4.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $5.0 million, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation provided in this release.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for Ooma, with 8% year-over-year subscription and services revenue growth driven by 14% year-over-year growth in core business services revenue,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “We continued in the quarter to invest in premium product features and international expansion for Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise, and to increase sales resources and reseller partnerships for AirDial. In addition, we acquired the company 2600Hz to expand our technological resources and capitalize on the opportunity we see in the wholesale and CPaaS marketplace. We believe we are pursuing exciting opportunities for growth in conjunction with sensible expense management.”

Business Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Ooma expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $61.2 million to $61.8 million.
  • GAAP net loss in the range of $3.5 million to $3.8 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.13 to $0.14.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $3.1 million to $3.4 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.12 to $0.13.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Ooma expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $236.3 million to $236.9 million.
  • GAAP net loss in the range of $1.2 million to $1.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.05.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $14.9 million to $15.2 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.57 to $0.58.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range
Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending
January 31, 2024 January 31, 2024
(unaudited)
GAAP net loss

($3.5)-($3.8

)

($1.2)-($1.5

)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

4.5

 

15.5

 
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

1.9

 

4.3

 
Restructuring costs

0.5

 

0.5

 
Acquisition-related income tax benefit

 

(3.2

)
Facilities consolidation gain

 

(1.0

)
Legal settlement costs

 

0.3

 
Non-GAAP net income $3.1-$3.4 $14.9-$15.2
 
GAAP net loss per share

($0.13)-($0.14

)

($0.04)-($0.05

)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

0.17

 

0.59

 
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

0.07

 

0.16

 
Restructuring costs

0.02

 

0.02

 
Acquisition-related income tax benefit

 

(0.12

)
Facilities consolidation gain

 

(0.04

)
Legal settlement costs

 

0.01

 
Non-GAAP net income per share

$0.12-$0.13

 

$0.57-$0.58

 
 
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts:
Basic

26.2

 

25.7

 
Diluted

26.7

 

26.3

 

Conference Call Information:

The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

To access the call by phone, please visit https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6fd0f83d4de54c07baf932bed0b6b282 to register and receive the dial-in details. To avoid delays, Ooma encourages participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. For webcast listening, please visit Ooma’s Events & Presentations page https://investors.ooma.com/news-events/events-presentation for a link.

Following the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Ooma investor relations site at https://investors.ooma.com for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income before interest and other income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, certain litigation settlement costs, non-recurring gains, and stock-based compensation expense and related taxes.

Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, certain non-recurring charges and gains, such as acquisition-related income tax benefits, acquisition-related transaction costs, acquisition-related income tax benefit, and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from the company’s stock-based benefit plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma’s core operating performance and are used by the company’s management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company’s performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company’s core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma’s investor relations website in addition to following Ooma’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under “Business Outlook” and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer with respect to expectations regarding the Company’s growth initiatives and cash management efforts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management’s good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international expansion efforts and development of new product features; our ability to successfully integrate 2600Hz and to achieve expected benefits from the acquisition; failure to retain former employees and customers of 2600Hz; failure to realize AirDial opportunities; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

OOMA, INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
 
October 31, January 31,

2023

2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

18,872

 

$

24,137

 
Short-term investments

 

 

 

2,723

 
Accounts receivable, net

 

9,224

 

 

7,131

 
Inventories

 

21,343

 

 

26,246

 
Other current assets

 

16,377

 

 

14,368

 
Total current assets

 

65,816

 

 

74,605

 
Property and equipment, net

 

9,754

 

 

7,996

 
Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

17,106

 

 

12,702

 
Intangible assets, net

 

29,637

 

 

10,463

 
Goodwill

 

22,917

 

 

8,655

 
Other assets

 

17,678

 

 

16,584

 
Total assets

$

162,908

 

$

131,005

 
 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

6,992

 

$

13,462

 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

29,359

 

 

26,726

 
Deferred revenue

 

17,303

 

 

17,216

 
Total current liabilities

 

53,654

 

 

57,404

 
Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

13,691

 

 

10,426

 
Debt, net of current portion

 

18,000

 

 

 
Other liabilities

 

14

 

 

31

 
Total liabilities

 

85,359

 

 

67,861

 
 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock

 

5

 

 

5

 
Additional paid-in capital

 

207,758

 

 

195,605

 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1

)

 

(23

)
Accumulated deficit

 

(130,213

)

 

(132,443

)
Total stockholders’ equity

 

77,549

 

 

63,144

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

162,908

 

$

131,005

 
OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

October 31,

2023

October 31,

2022

October 31,

2023

October 31,

2022
 
Revenue:
Subscription and services

$

55,886

 

$

51,749

 

$

163,661

 

$

146,467

 
Product and other

 

3,970

 

 

4,930

 

 

11,400

 

 

13,202

 
Total revenue

 

59,856

 

 

56,679

 

 

175,061

 

 

159,669

 
 
Cost of revenue:
Subscription and services

 

15,993

 

 

14,070

 

 

46,174

 

 

39,954

 
Product and other

 

6,924

 

 

6,689

 

 

19,408

 

 

18,026

 
Total cost of revenue

 

22,917

 

 

20,759

 

 

65,582

 

 

57,980

 
Gross profit

 

36,939

 

 

35,920

 

 

109,479

 

 

101,689

 
 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

 

17,912

 

 

18,019

 

 

54,744

 

 

51,602

 
Research and development

 

12,540

 

 

12,498

 

 

36,261

 

 

34,115

 
General and administrative

 

7,505

 

 

8,258

 

 

20,094

 

 

21,232

 
Total operating expenses

 

37,957

 

 

38,775

 

 

111,099

 

 

106,949

 
Loss from operations

 

(1,018

)

 

(2,855

)

 

(1,620

)

 

(5,260

)
Interest and other income, net

 

267

 

 

94

 

 

1,214

 

 

144

 
Loss before income taxes

 

(751

)

 

(2,761

)

 

(406

)

 

(5,116

)
Income tax benefit (provision)

 

3,036

 

 

(49

)

 

2,636

 

 

1,878

 
Net income (loss)

$

2,285

 

$

(2,810

)

$

2,230

 

$

(3,238

)
 
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:
Basic and diluted

$

0.09

 

$

(0.11

)

$

0.09

 

$

(0.13

)
 
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic

 

25,469,997

 

 

24,608,685

 

 

25,458,063

 

 

24,373,836

 
Diluted

 

25,990,264

 

 

24,608,685

 

 

26,052,180

 

 

24,373,836

 
OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

October 31,

2023

October 31,

2022

October 31,

2023

October 31,

2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)

$

2,285

 

$

(2,810

)

$

2,230

 

$

(3,238

)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,714

 

 

3,541

 

 

10,838

 

 

10,383

 
Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures

 

1,042

 

 

998

 

 

3,230

 

 

2,737

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

793

 

 

794

 

 

2,226

 

 

1,492

 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

757

 

 

799

 

 

2,217

 

 

2,248

 
Facilities consolidation charge (gain)

 

 

 

1,402

 

 

(956

)

 

1,402

 
Deferred income tax benefit

 

(3,234

)

 

(90

)

 

(3,234

)

 

(2,133

)
Other

 

(1

)

 

8

 

 

(5

)

 

34

 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

(422

)

 

(533

)

 

(1,903

)

 

440

 
Inventories and deferred inventory costs

 

1,324

 

 

(977

)

 

4,671

 

 

(8,135

)
Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(746

)

 

1,022

 

 

(2,231

)

 

(1,304

)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(3,161

)

 

(1,446

)

 

(10,057

)

 

1,244

 
Deferred revenue

 

(422

)

 

(219

)

 

(261

)

 

301

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,929

 

 

2,489

 

 

6,765

 

 

5,471

 
 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

 

500

 

 

1,775

 

 

2,750

 

 

10,900

 
Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,869

)
Capital expenditures

 

(1,366

)

 

(1,095

)

 

(4,884

)

 

(3,907

)
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

(29,210

)

 

 

 

(28,910

)

 

(9,771

)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(30,076

)

 

680

 

 

(31,044

)

 

(6,647

)
 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

837

 

 

1,123

 

 

2,725

 

 

2,677

 
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

 

(496

)

 

(447

)

 

(1,410

)

 

(1,131

)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

18,000

 

 

 

 

18,000

 

 

 
Credit facility issuance costs

 

(301

)

 

 

 

(301

)

 

 
Net cash provided by financing activities

 

18,040

 

 

676

 

 

19,014

 

 

1,546

 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(10,107

)

 

3,845

 

 

(5,265

)

 

370

 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

28,979

 

 

16,192

 

 

24,137

 

 

19,667

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

18,872

 

$

20,037

 

$

18,872

 

$

20,037

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

October 31,

2023

October 31,

2022

October 31,

2023

October 31,

2022
Revenue

$

59,856

 

$

56,679

 

$

175,061

 

$

159,669

 

 

 

  
GAAP gross profit

$

36,939

 

$

35,920

 

$

109,479

 

$

101,689

 
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

260

 

 

242

 

 

780

 

 

738

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

173

 

 

139

 

 

365

 

 

291

 
Non-GAAP gross profit

$

37,372

 

$

36,301

 

$

110,624

 

$

102,718

 

 

 

  
Gross margin on a GAAP basis

 

62

%

 

63

%

 

63

%

 

64

%
Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis

 

62

%

 

64

%

 

63

%

 

64

%

 

 

  
GAAP operating loss

$

(1,018

)

$

(2,855

)

$

(1,620

)

$

(5,260

)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

3,766

 

 

3,585

 

 

11,056

 

 

10,592

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

793

 

 

794

 

 

2,226

 

 

1,492

 
Acquisition-related costs

 

408

 

 

580

 

 

408

 

 

1,381

 
Facilities consolidation charge (gain)

 

 

 

1,402

 

 

(956

)

 

1,402

 
Legal settlement costs

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 
Non-GAAP operating income

$

3,949

 

$

3,506

 

$

11,414

 

$

9,607

 

 

 

  
GAAP net income (loss)

$

2,285

 

$

(2,810

)

$

2,230

 

$

(3,238

)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

3,766

 

 

3,585

 

 

11,056

 

 

10,592

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

793

 

 

794

 

 

2,226

 

 

1,492

 
Acquisition-related costs

 

408

 

 

580

 

 

217

 

 

1,381

 
Facilities consolidation charge (gain)

 

 

 

1,402

 

 

(956

)

 

1,402

 
Legal settlement costs

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 
Acquisition-related income tax benefit

 

(3,234

)

 

(90

)

 

(3,234

)

 

(2,133

)
Non-GAAP net income

$

4,018

 

$

3,461

 

$

11,839

 

$

9,496

 

 

 

  
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.09

 

$

(0.11

)

$

0.09

 

$

(0.13

)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

0.14

 

 

0.14

 

 

0.42

 

 

0.43

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.06

 
Acquisition-related costs

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.06

 
Facilities consolidation charge (gain)

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

(0.04

)

 

0.06

 
Legal settlement costs

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 
Acquisition-related income tax benefit

 

(0.12

)

 

 

 

(0.12

)

 

(0.09

)
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.15

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.45

 

$

0.38

 

 

 

  
GAAP weighted-average basic shares

 

25,469,997

 

 

24,608,685

 

 

25,458,063

 

 

24,373,836

 
GAAP weighted-average diluted shares

 

25,990,264

 

 

24,608,685

 

 

26,052,180

 

 

24,373,836

 
Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares

 

25,990,264

 

 

25,181,210

 

 

26,052,180

 

 

25,035,092

 

 

 

  
GAAP net income (loss)

$

2,285

 

$

(2,810

)

$

2,230

 

$

(3,238

)
Reconciling items:

 

 
Interest and other income, net

 

(267

)

 

(94

)

 

(1,214

)

 

(144

)
Income taxes

 

(3,036

)

 

49

 

 

(2,636

)

 

(1,878

)
Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures

 

1,042

 

 

998

 

 

3,231

 

 

2,737

 
Facilities consolidation charge (gain)

 

 

 

1,402

 

 

(956

)

 

1,402

 
Legal settlement costs

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

793

 

 

1,374

 

 

2,226

 

 

2,873

 
Acquisition-related costs

 

408

 

 

 

 

408

 

 

 
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

3,766

 

 

3,585

 

 

11,056

 

 

10,592

 
Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,991

 

$

4,504

 

$

14,645

 

$

12,344

 

 

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

Articoli correlati

Leap Surpasses 175,000 Meters and 1 GW on Virtual Power Plant Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company sees tremendous growth fueled by partnerships with leading energy technology companiesSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#VPPs--Leap, the leading virtual power plant...
Continua a leggere

AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVAV--AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment” or the “Company”) reported today financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October...
Continua a leggere

SentinelOne Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue increased 42% year-over-year ARR up 43% year-over-yearMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced financial results for the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php