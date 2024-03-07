Onx Homes Announced as Ivory Prize 2024 Top 25 Finalist

Top 25 Finalists for 2024 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability Announced

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Onx Homes is excited to announce that we have been selected in the Construction & Design category as a Top 25 finalist for the 2024 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability, a national award to recognize ambitious, feasible, and scalable solutions to housing affordability. We are honored to be a part of this group of finalists that are presenting tangible solutions as Americans are increasingly priced out of safe and affordable housing.





“Earning an Ivory Prize is proof positive of our determination to revolutionize homebuilding, bringing it into the future, ensuring building processes and standards are in line with emerging needs of our time and that safe, resilient, sustainable homes and communities are within reach of those who need them,” said Onx CEO and Cofounder Ash Bhardwaj.

The 2024 Top 10 Ivory Prize Finalists will be announced in April and the final Ivory Prize Winners will be announced in May. $300,000 in prize money will be distributed between at least three winners selected across the three award categories — construction and design, public policy and regulatory reform, and finance.

Onx Homes is pioneering a new era of homes and neighborhoods. Founded in 2021 by construction experts, design thinkers, and technology leaders, it is committed to providing homeowners with the next generation of living spaces.

With corporate and manufacturing facilities in Texas and Florida, Onx specializes in merging high-end design and leading technology to deliver the highest quality single-family homes and townhome communities.

Leveraging its customer-centric approach and its fully integrated construction capabilities, including innovative proprietary design and X⁺ Construction™ technology, Onx can build a signature home in under 30 days, outpacing the industry average of six to nine months, creating unique value for homeowners while scaling up through thoughtfully designed community developments.

Onx has already delivered a diverse portfolio of 500 homes and has over 5,000 beautiful, sustainable and resilient homes under development across Florida and Texas.

For more information, visit www.onxhomes.com.

This year’s Top 25 finalists can be linked to here.

About Ivory Innovations: Ivory Innovations is dedicated to catalyzing innovative solutions in housing affordability. Utilizing its network and resources, Ivory Innovations promotes the most compelling ideas in housing affordability, working across sectors and providing monetary awards with the Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability. Additionally, in partnership with the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah, Ivory Innovations places students at the center of its efforts, through Hack-A-House – an annual entrepreneurial competition – as well as scholarships, a course on housing innovation, and internships that place students at the core of the Ivory Prize search. Recently, in an effort to put housing innovation into practice, Ivory Innovations has partnered with Call to Action Foundation. Together, they will be building more than 850 affordable units across the state of Utah. For more information about the Ivory Prize and Ivory Innovations, visit www.ivoryinnovations.org.

