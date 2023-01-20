<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Ontrak Health to Present at the Maxim Group’s Healthcare IT Virtual Conference
Ontrak Health to Present at the Maxim Group’s Healthcare IT Virtual Conference

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Healthcare IT Virtual Conference presented by the Maxim Group.

Ontrak’s management is scheduled to host a presentation on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This conference will be hosted live on M-Vest. To attend the presentation, please visit the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events/.

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com

Contacts

Investors:
Ryan Halstead

Gilmartin Group

investors@ontrakhealth.com

