Onto Innovation to Participate in 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONTO--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Brian Roberts, chief financial officer, will participate in the upcoming 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 13-14, 2026.

Michael Plisinski will participate in a “fireside chat” at 11:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 13. Investors are invited to join the live webcast of the presentation, which can be accessed on the Company’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com. Onto Innovation will be accessible for one-on-one meetings on January 13 and 14.

Any material utilized for the conference, as well as the archived webcast of the presentation, will be made available for one year on the investor relations page of Onto’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient.

With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

