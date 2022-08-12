Home Business Wire onsemi Celebrates Expansion of Silicon Carbide Production Facility in New Hampshire
Business Wire

onsemi Celebrates Expansion of Silicon Carbide Production Facility in New Hampshire

di Business Wire

The facility will increase its Silicon Carbide (SiC) capacity by five times year-over-year, helping to ensure supply of critical components for onsemi customers

HUDSON, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today celebrated the inauguration of its silicon carbide (SiC) facility in Hudson, New Hampshire with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Signifying the importance of this event and manufacturing of semiconductors in the U.S. were the attendance of multiple guests of honor led by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Also present were U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire, Representative Chris Pappas from the 1st congressional district of New Hampshire and Representative Annie Kuster from the 2nd congressional district of New Hampshire as well as other local governmental dignitaries.


The site will increase the company’s SiC boule production capacity by five times year-over-year and almost quadruple the number of its employees in Hudson by the end of 2022. The expansion gives onsemi full control of its silicon carbide manufacturing supply chain, starting with the sourcing of silicon carbide powder and graphite raw material to the delivery of fully packaged SiC devices. This allows onsemi to provide its customers with the assurance of supply required to meet rapidly growing demand for SiC-based solutions. SiC is critical for enabling efficiency in electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging, and energy infrastructure and is an important contributor on the path to decarbonization. The SiC total addressable market is projected to grow from $2B in 2021 to $6.5B in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate of 33%.

“In addition to market-leading efficiency of our products, our end-to-end vertically integrated solution in a supply-constrained environment is a compelling and differentiated competitive advantage,” said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager Power Solutions Group at onsemi. “We have already expanded to a second building as we increased our substrate capacity and plan to continue ramping, allowing us to source our own cutting-edge SiC wafers for customer products.”

onsemi is the only large-scale supplier of both SiC and insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) solutions with end-to-end supply capability. During its second quarter earnings call last week, the company announced $4B of committed SiC revenue for the next three years through long-term supply agreements with a broad base of customers. It will triple last year’s silicon carbide revenue in 2022 and exceed $1 billion in revenue in 2023, further emphasizing onsemi’s progress toward SiC leadership.

The inauguration ceremony comes only days after President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. The Act will strengthen supply chain resiliency and help avoid disruptions for critical components affecting every sector of the economy.

Please find pictures of the ribbon cutting ceremony and additional SiC information here.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Stefanie Cuene
Public Relations

onsemi

(602) 315-3778

Stefanie.Cuene@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President – Investor Relations & Corporate Development

onsemi

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

Articoli correlati

SoundHound AI, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results With $283 Million In Cumulative Bookings Backlog, Up More Than 3x Year-Over-Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today reported its financial...
Continua a leggere

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total Revenue Less Transaction Based Expenses Was $16.5 million in 2Q22 Trading Volume Was $331.8 million in 2Q22 Net Take Rate...
Continua a leggere

Core Scientific Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), a leader in high-performance blockchain data centers and software solutions, reported its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SoundHound AI, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results With $283 Million In Cumulative Bookings...

Business Wire