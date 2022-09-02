Onramp Joins the Bosonic Network™

Providing bespoke access to cryptocurrencies for its network of advisors

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces that Onramp Invest, a cutting-edge crypto management solution providing access to crypto assets for registered investment advisors, will join the Bosonic Network™. This latest addition to Bosonic’s growing institutional client base supports the Wealth segment, providing safety and transparency for their underlying clients in digital asset markets.

The Bosonic Network connects institutional clients to leading institutional-grade Digital Asset Custodians and Liquidity Partners, enabling secure access to the digital assets markets and delivering a market leading layer-2 blockchain for payment versus payment settlement which eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk.

Onramp Invest provides a comprehensive easy-to-use platform for financial advisors to help their clients safely, confidently, and intelligently invest in digital assets. By joining the Bosonic Network’s ecosystem of Custodians and Liquidity Providers, Onramp can now provide its advisors and their end clients with access to the best prices, as well as institutional-grade security facilities where they can safe-keep their assets with assurance.

Eric Ervin, CEO, Onramp Invest said: “With recent market volatility highlighting the issues with both bilateral risk and asset safety, we are delighted to join the respected Bosonic Network and provide our Advisors and their clients with specialist infrastructure delivering asset safety with zero counterparty credit and settlement risk. As we continue to build and scale our business, we constantly search for the best way to deliver first-rate liquidity and market access, thus ensuring our clients obtain the best prices at all times.”

Jason Nabi, Bosonic’s Chief Revenue Officer commented: “Onramp are at the forefront of enabling wider access and opportunity for Advisors and their clients to invest in the long-term benefits of crypto assets. Bosonic is pleased to support their growth and provide infrastructure that enables asset safety, elimination of counterparty credit and settlement risk and real tradeable liquidity without any conflict or compromise.”

He added, “The wealth segment is a key priority for Bosonic. We are seeing a large number of Family Offices, Private Banks and Advisor Platforms move to Bosonic, not only because of our model and capability, but also because we do not compete with them in their own market, unlike other crypto service providers.”

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralized financial market infrastructure “dFMI” company with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets.

The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is liquidity and custodian agnostic, enables tokenization of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions is a full front-to-back white-label SaaS deployment of the same technology for use in other regulated FMI, Bank or Broker digital asset platforms. The Bosonic Network and Bosonic Enterprise Solutions deliver best-in-class blockchain infrastructure that’s shaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximizing capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.

About Onramp Invest

Onramp Invest is the world’s most advanced digital asset wealth platform, empowering financial professionals to intelligently and seamlessly manage multi-asset portfolios for their clients. As financial technology and digital asset innovation continue to expand at a rapid pace, financial advisors, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, and commercial banks can leverage Onramp Invest to bridge the gap between traditional and digital markets in a way that is compliant, efficient, and drives desired investor outcomes. And through Onramp’s flexible technology, financial professionals can stay ahead of the crypto curve and support the evolution of digital asset classes—from NFTs to tokenized real assets and more. #unlockthefuture at onrampinvest.com today.

