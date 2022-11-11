Online School to Receive Prestigious Purple Star Designation for Helping Military Families

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Indiana Digital Learning School is the Only All-Virtual School to Receive This Honor

MODOC, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$lrn #INDLS–Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), is one of 20 K-12 schools in the state, and the only all-virtual school to receive the prestigious Indiana Purple Star Designation from the Indiana Department of Education.

The award is given to school programs statewide that help students of military families who are often moving from place to place, as well as the social-emotional toll that moving takes on them during their developmental years. Being a Purple Star Campus means INDLS is dedicated to providing extra assistance to these students and families that is specifically catered to their needs.

The full-time online public-school currently serves over 150 active, reserve, and retired military families.

The award is part of the DOE’s plan for education, which recognizes schools that meet important criteria for serving military-connected students and families. To be successful in school and when transitioning between school settings, Indiana’s military-connected youth require support to ensure that their unique social, emotional, and academic needs are met.

Schools receive this designation based on set criteria such as having a dedicated point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary liaison between them and the school, keeping teachers informed of the military-connected students in their classrooms and, optionally, providing staff training on special considerations to provide for military students and families.

“Our staff and our school do our very best to give everything we can to those who give so much, and we are honored to receive this distinction,” said Elizabeth Sliger, Head of School. “INDLS staff is focused on building relationships with military families so each student will find success.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For military families especially, INDLS’ online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

For more information on this award, please visit INDLS, or the Indiana DOE Purple Star Designation webpage.

About Indiana Digital Learning School

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is an online public-school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about INDLS, visit indls.k12.com.

