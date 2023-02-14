Online Academic Conferences Power International Academic Communication, Providing Domestic Young Scholars with World Stages

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In scientific research, academic communication is indispensable. With the help of new media platforms and online meeting software, conference organizers gradually accomplished the conference transformation from offline to online. These international academic conferences are providing more opportunities for Chinese scholars, especially the young to go abroad and communicate with peers from all over the world.

The International Conference on Economic Management and Green Development (ICEMGD) is one of the representative international academic conferences using online approaches. ICEMGD aims to break the barriers of time and space to boost seamless communication among students, scholars, and professional practitioners worldwide and to provide valuable opportunities for insight exchange.

ICEMGD 2022 was planned to be held in action at Oxford, UK. Subject to COVID-19, the Organizing Committee decided to move the conference online. Keynote speakers from all over the world were invited to give online talks, including Professor David Rapson from the Economics Department of the University of California, Davis. He is also a Policy Advisor & Senior Research Economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. His research specialties are energy & environmental economics, industrial organization, applied microeconomics, and climate policy.

The Technical Program Chair of ICEMGD, Professor Michela Giorcelli from the Department of Economics, University of California, Los Angeles says, “ ICEMGD is a very good communication platform. The online conference is a good alternative to break geographical barriers and save unnecessary troubles. ICEMGD has had six sessions and has rich experience in conference organizing. Over years, we have always been committed to professional support for scholars, no matter offline or online. And we are devoting ourselves to keeping the highest standard in academic activities. We will work harder and persistently improve the quality of our conference.”

Cooperating with top academic presses like Springer, ICEMGD is adhering to a professional and high-standard reviewing process to ensure the quality of manuscripts. The accepted papers of ICEMGD 2022 will be published in Applied Economics and Policy Studies (AEPS) (Print ISSN 2731-4006) or Advances in Economics Management and Political Sciences (AEMPS) (Print ISSN 2754-1169). They will be submitted to Conference Proceedings Citation Index (CPCI), Crossref, CNKI, DOAJ, Google Scholar, and other databases for indexing.

