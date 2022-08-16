OneStream Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for Seventh Consecutive Year

Ranked No. 4,178 with 112% revenue growth on list of fastest growing companies in America

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, has been ranked No. 4,178 among the fastest-growing companies in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list from Inc. Magazine. This is the seventh consecutive year the company has been recognized on the list, which represents the most successful private companies with a proven track record of growth.

“It is an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year. This award is a testament to our mission of delivering 100% customer success as we empower companies with actionable data and insights to navigate through economic uncertainty,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “OneStream’s unified platform streamlines complex financial process across financial close, planning, reporting and analysis, providing business leaders with the agility to rapidly make critical business decisions and the flexibility to support long-term enterprise growth.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

OneStream continues to build on its growth and global expansion with the opening of its new global headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan earlier this month. The company’s midyear results announced over $250 million in Annual Recurring Revenue, up more than 60% year over year. The company also announced over 100 new customers signed in the second quarter of 2022, with over 1,000 customers globally.

OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform enables enterprises to digitally transform, serving as a “single source of truth” for financial and operational data. OneStream customers are able to significantly reduce time and costs across financial close, reporting and planning cycles, enabling finance teams to focus time on value-add activities that drive better decision making.

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

