OneStream Closes Out Strong 2021 With Continued Sales and Customer Growth in Fourth Quarter

CPM software provider achieved $200 million Annual Recurring Revenue milestone

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it has achieved over $200 million in Annual Recurring Revenue representing 75 percent year over year growth as of December 31.

The company increased its customer base by 38 percent in 2021, now totaling over 900 organizations globally. New customers signed in the fourth quarter include: the U.S. General Services Administration, Thomson Reuters, Red Wing Shoe Company, Pella Corporation and Granite River Labs. OneStream also reported especially strong growth in EMEA as Full Year 2021 bookings grew over 200 percent year over year.

“Our sustained growth over the past year highlights the continued demand we are seeing for organizations to digitally transform in order to streamline and modernize their complex financial processes,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “As organizations continue to navigate uncertainty in the year ahead, finance leaders must be armed with the tools and insights to drive efficiencies, add value and increase agility across the enterprise.”

OneStream added over 300 new employees to its headcount in 2021, finishing the year with over 1,000 employees across 18 countries. In the fourth quarter of 2021 the company announced plans for a new headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan with occupancy expected early in 2022, along with further expansion in the APAC region with a new office in Singapore announced in December.

“As OneStream continues to grow, we stand by our commitment and mission to deliver 100 percent customer success. OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform allows organizations to replace legacy CPM applications such as Oracle Hyperion, SAP BPC, IBM Cognos and others as well as point solutions and spreadsheets with a unified, cloud solution that allows organizations to navigate the uncertainty of today while planning for tomorrow,” said Craig Colby, President at OneStream.

OneStream has earned several industry recognitions over the course of the year that highlight the company’s leadership in providing CPM solutions, including the following in Q4:

Recognized as an Exemplary Vendor in the Ventana Research 2022 Value Index on Business Planning

Ranked in Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500™

Named a winner of the Michigan Top Workplaces 2021 Award by Detroit Free Press

Received highest rating in the Dresner Advisory 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting Market Study

OneStream is planning to hold its 2022 Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in San Antonio, Texas from May 23rd to 26th. Registration opens January 25th. For more information visit the Splash event page at splash.onestreamsoftware.com.

