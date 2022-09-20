OneStream and PwC Australia Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Organisations Drive Finance Transformation in Australia

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, and PwC Australia announced today they have entered into a strategic alliance for the Australian market. The alliance will leverage PwC’s expertise as a leading business and technology consulting services provider and OneStream’s unified, cloud-based CPM software to support activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration.

“Australia is an important market for OneStream, and we are excited to welcome PwC Australia to our partner ecosystem,” said Stephanie Cramp, Vice President of Global Alliances at OneStream. “We look forward to working with PwC to help organisations in Australia conquer complexity and transform their finance processes by leveraging our intelligent finance platform to replace multiple legacy applications, as well as point solutions and spreadsheets.”

As part of the alliance, PwC Australia will further develop its OneStream implementation practice to serve joint customers in Australia. PwC Australia will also leverage its industry and domain expertise to help drive growth for clients across the market with OneStream.

“This alliance of OneStream’s unified corporate performance management solution and PwC’s industry and implementation expertise is key in enabling clients to drive financial and operational transformation to achieve better decision making, cost and process efficiencies and long-term growth. We look forward to building upon this alliance and to improving clients’ performance management processes,” said Mathea Beck, Partner at PwC Australia.

“We are thrilled about our alliance with PwC Australia, specifically due to the domain expertise and best practices this will bring to OneStream customers in this important market,” said Thomas Palmer, Managing Director, APAC. “This alliance will enable OneStream to extend its delivery capabilities in Australia and supports our mission of ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time.”

For more information on the PwC Australia-OneStream alliance, visit: onestreamsoftware.com/partners and pwc.com.au/press-room.html.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2022 PwC. All rights reserved.

