ONEPOINT Launches Next Generation Project Life Cycle Support with Planforge 22

The new Planforge PPM platform features a dynamic project closure process, lessons learned, and more.





GRAZ, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#changerequest–ONEPOINT, a Gartner leader in adaptive project management and reporting, today launched its new Planforge platform — the successor to its hybrid PPM software ONEPOINT Projects. The first major release, Planforge 22, focuses on providing next-generation project life cycle support for agile and traditional projects and programs, including a new dynamic project closure process, modernized change requests, vastly enhanced standard reports, and support for RACI.

“Planforge is our next step in making hybrid PPM more accessible and powerful at the same time,” said Gerald Aquila, founder and CEO of ONEPOINT. “By implementing best practices and lessons learned from hundreds of customer projects analyzed by leading PPM consultants, our software has distinctive built-in project management expertise that is unique in the market.”

Dynamic Project Closure

Built around an always accessible project closure form, the new dynamic project closure process is the cornerstone of many practical enhancements to the new Planforge platform:

– 1–5-star ratings and comments for overall project success, each objective and KPI



– Post-project phase can be easily planned using to-dos



– Lessons learned can be added at any time



– Redesigned project closure PDF standard report is based on new capabilities

Lessons Learned

Besides playing an essential role in the new project closure process, lessons learned are real lightweight business objects that are fully reportable using Planforge’s flexible report wizard.

“This is a major first step to preserving important project know-how and providing transparency and important learnings to all project stakeholders. Learning from past mistakes and applying successes to future projects is becoming a key success factor,” stated Dieter Freismuth, CTO of ONEPOINT.

Modernized Change Requests

Another success factor is effective change request management. By completely redesigning the way change requests are entered and displayed in Planforge, ONEPOINT has managed to incorporate latest best practices while simplifying the user interface. ONEPOINT made change requests more dynamic by allowing project managers to delegate ownership and prioritize changes. Additionally, the Planforge platform now includes a built-in, customizable standard report for a change request.

RACI

Other enhancements include support for RACI, enabling project managers to improve their overview of team responsibilities for complex projects and programs.

Availability

Planforge is available for free for up to 4 users both as a cloud service and on-premises. ONEPOINT also provides different plans for extended connectivity, including a bidirectional integration to Atlassian’s Jira. Sign up now at www.planforge.io.

About

ONEPOINT Projects empowers teams to make projects work. With its Planforge hybrid PPM software, ONEPOINT simplifies daily project work with a practical approach to project and portfolio management and enterprise agile planning. Recognized as a Gartner APMR leader, ONEPOINT builds on major standards such as IPMA, PMI, PRINCE2, and SAFe, enabling project-driven organizations to increase project and portfolio transparency, reduce time to market, and optimize resource utilization.

Contacts

ONEPOINT Projects GmbH



Kerstin Gaar



press@onepoint-projects.com

www.planforge.io