One to One Health Partners With Frist Cressey Ventures on $12M Investment to Scale AI-Enabled Primary Care

Strategic partnership fuels expansion of proven employer-sponsored primary care models, delivering measurable ROI and industry-leading member engagement.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One to One Health, a leading provider of employer-sponsored onsite and virtual primary care solutions, today announced a $12 million minority growth investment from Frist Cressey Ventures.

The investment will support growing nationwide demand for its advanced primary care model and continued development of Intelligent Care Manager, its AI-enabled clinical platform, which delivers real-time clinical intelligence to providers at the point of care.

“We’ve built a primary care model that people actually use,” said Dave Kinzler, CEO of One to One Health. “When trusted relationships are informed by meaningful data at the point of care, outcomes improve. This partnership with Frist Cressey Ventures allows us to continue scaling a proven model while investing in the technology that helps clinicians make better decisions for the patients they serve.”

As cost increases in healthcare approach 10% in 2026, employer demand for One to One Health has continued to grow, driven by One to One’s demonstrated ability to deliver savings of up to $4,000 per employee per year. By combining onsite and virtual care with real-time, data-driven clinical insights, the company has created a unique primary care model that enables providers to deliver proactive, informed care that improves utilization and outcomes while lowering total cost of care.

Frist Cressey Ventures Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Senator Bill Frist, M.D. says, “One to One Health is redefining access to foundational care through high-touch, seamless delivery. We are excited to partner with this extraordinary team in advancing a highly personalized care model that meaningfully improves both clinician and patient experience and outcomes.”

One to One Health partners with employers, universities and health plans to deliver advanced primary care that members use every day. Today, the company serves more than 650 organizations and more than 500,000 members nationwide. TextCare®, the concierge care benefit launched in 2021, delivers industry-leading engagement and a Net Promoter Score of 94, with 99% client retention.

Founder Dr. Keith Helton said Frist Cressey Ventures’ investment reinforces the company’s founding mission. “One to One Health was created to restore trust and relationships in healthcare,” Helton said. “This partnership allows us to extend that experience to more members while giving providers the tools they need to deliver care that is personal, accessible and effective.”

One to One’s partnership with Frist Cressey Ventures supports the next phase of growth at scale and reflects an aligned conviction that primary care is the foundation of a high-performing healthcare system.

One to One Health Chairman, Senator Bob Corker says, “Our new partnership with Frist Cressey Ventures will allow the lives of even more American families to be enhanced by our patient-centered primary care that is powered by cutting-edge technology. Together, we will continue to make primary care across America smarter, faster, and more accessible.”

About One to One Health

One to One Health partners with employers, health plans and 3 of the nation's “Top 10 Most Innovative Universities” to deliver advanced primary care that drives measurable results. Through onsite and virtual care powered by proprietary clinical technology, One to One Health achieves industry-leading engagement and member satisfaction while reducing total cost of care. For more information, visit onetoonehealth.com

About Frist Cressey Ventures

Frist Cressey Ventures (FCV) is a leading healthcare venture capital firm focused on accelerating the growth of high potential healthcare companies through value-added partnerships. Our mission is simple: to transform healthcare to improve lives. We invest in early-stage startups that build technology or services that advance quality of care, system integration, patient outcomes, affordability, and access. To learn more about Frist Cressey Ventures, visit our website at www.fcventures.com.

