One In Tech Foundation Providing More Than 100 Scholarships This Year to Advance Tech Careers and Education

ISACA’s foundation opens second application cycle for its academic and professional development scholarships to help bridge the talent gap

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISACA–Cybersecurity and IT audit are among the fastest growing fields with the most opportunity, but there is a talent gap that continues to spread as needs increase. One In Tech, an ISACA Foundation, is addressing this by providing access and support to individuals who are currently underrepresented in the industry to pursue these career paths. The Foundation seeks to bridge the gap in diversity and build a talent pipeline through its scholarship program.

The One In Tech scholarship program removes barriers to ensure equitable access to and advancement within tech careers. Through partnerships with corporations, academic institutions, and ISACA chapters, One In Tech will be awarding more than 100 scholarships this year, with 25 awarded so far.

The Foundation’s scholarships provide long-term support through academic tuition assistance, career-building resources, mentoring, training, networking, apprenticeships with corporate partners, discounted ISACA certification resources, job opportunities, and more.

Chosen from hundreds of applicants, the first scholarships recipients illustrate the great need for that support. “As a Black, Muslim woman, I believe that my identity is extremely underrepresented in the tech industry,” notes one of the scholarship recipients. “Finding resources and breaking into spaces has been difficult given my identity, but it’s opportunities like this scholarship that encourage me to continue pursuing my passion for a cyber career.”

“One of the major barriers to a diverse cyber workforce is the lack of access to academic pathways leading into these careers,” says Ginger Spitzer, executive director of One In Tech. “Globally, individuals in marginalized communities have experienced forms of bias and challenges leading to under-representation within the workforce, and One In Tech’s scholarships help counter that by supporting students through the university experience and additional training opportunities.”

One In Tech is awarding more than 90 scholarships in the second application cycle this October. To learn more and apply for a scholarship, visit https://isaca.secure-platform.com/a/page/oitscholarship/aboutscholarships. Hear from scholarship recipients and partners about the impact of these awards in this video.

To support marginalized, underrepresented students in their education and career pathways through One In Tech’s scholarship program, visit https://oneintech.org/take-action/donate/.

