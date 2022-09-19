<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
OncoNano Medicine to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology & HemOnc Conference

SOUTHLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OncoNano Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel cancer interventions, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Kartik Krishnan, MD, PhD, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Dr. Krishnan will be participating in the panel discussion, “Predictive Biomarkers, Sequencing and Diagnostics, Oh My!” at 9:50 am ET.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Krishnan, CEO Martin Driscoll and CFO Matthew Head at the meeting, please contact your Cantor representative directly or contact OncoNano at https://onconano.com/#contact.

About OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano Medicine is developing a new class of products that utilize principles of molecular cooperativity in their design to exploit pH as a biomarker to diagnose and treat cancer with high specificity. Our product candidates and interventions are designed to help patients across the continuum of cancer care and include solid tumor therapeutics, agents for real-time image-guided surgery and a platform of immune-oncology therapeutics that activate and guide the body’s immune system to target cancer.

OncoNano’s lead development candidate is pegsitacianine, a novel fluorescent nanoprobe, that is currently under study in Phase 2 clinical trials as a real-time surgical imaging agent for use in multiple cancer surgeries. ONM-501, OncoNano’s second development program, is a next generation STING (STimulator of INterferon Genes) agonist that is advancing towards a first in human trial in the first half of 2023. Pegsitacianine and ONM-501 have been supported by grants received from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas. Learn more at www.OncoNano.com.

Contacts

MacDougall

Lauren Arnold

781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com

