ON24 Recognizes 2022’s Leaders in Digital Engagement

Ansell, Danfoss, F5 and UPS among companies honored for creating compelling digital experiences, generating data-driven insights and driving business results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner predicts that 80% of B2B sales interactions will occur in digital channels by 2025. That’s why more than 2,000 B2B companies choose ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform that helps sales and marketing teams create engaging experiences, generate data-driven insights and drive pipeline and revenue growth. Today, ON24 recognized 2022’s leaders in digital engagement, highlighting customers with the top-performing webinars, virtual events and content experiences for the year.

“At ON24, our focus is on helping enterprises innovate their go-to-market strategies for today’s digital-first world,” said Callan Young, Chief Marketing Officer, ON24. “Our customers’ incredible results demonstrate the power that digital experiences can have in captivating audiences, converting them to customers and building lifelong relationships. We’re proud to partner with the world’s top brands and showcase their success.”

The following organizations have been recognized as having the most engaging ON24 digital experiences of 2022:

ADP , an American provider of human resources management software and services, drove 34,000 new member enrollments resulting in 2 million in revenue through curated and personalized content experiences, powered by ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target.

, an American provider of human resources management software and services, drove 34,000 new member enrollments resulting in 2 million in revenue through curated and personalized content experiences, powered by ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target. Ansell , a life sciences manufacturing company, provided an immersive learning and training experience for their customers through a series of educational webinars, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite.

, a life sciences manufacturing company, provided an immersive learning and training experience for their customers through a series of educational webinars, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite. Autodesk , a global technology company, achieved record-breaking audience reach, increased their speed-to-lead by 90% and accelerated sales cycles through a combination of live and on-demand sessions powered by ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target.

, a global technology company, achieved record-breaking audience reach, increased their speed-to-lead by 90% and accelerated sales cycles through a combination of live and on-demand sessions powered by ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target. Danfoss , a European manufacturing organization, increased attendee participation and generated incomparable insights into its audience’s questions, interests and needs through a multitouch webinar experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite.

, a European manufacturing organization, increased attendee participation and generated incomparable insights into its audience’s questions, interests and needs through a multitouch webinar experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite. F5 , a global technology company, enabled their audience to immerse themselves in the F5 brand, drive their own event journey and connect with their user community through a cohesive, multi-layered virtual event experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Virtual Conference.

, a global technology company, enabled their audience to immerse themselves in the F5 brand, drive their own event journey and connect with their user community through a cohesive, multi-layered virtual event experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Virtual Conference. Informatica , a global technology company, surrounded its audience with high-value learning opportunities through a virtual event experience that included a mix of live and on-demand content, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Virtual Conference.

, a global technology company, surrounded its audience with high-value learning opportunities through a virtual event experience that included a mix of live and on-demand content, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Virtual Conference. Labelmaster , a provider of software, products and services for companies who transport dangerous goods, scaled the reach of their subject matter experts across the globe through a thought leadership webinar experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite.

, a provider of software, products and services for companies who transport dangerous goods, scaled the reach of their subject matter experts across the globe through a thought leadership webinar experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite. Sandvik , a drilling and manufacturing company, surpassed its benchmark for registration-to-attendee conversion and audience engagement through a multitouch webinar experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite.

, a drilling and manufacturing company, surpassed its benchmark for registration-to-attendee conversion and audience engagement through a multitouch webinar experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite. Shipman & Goodwin , a full-service law firm, achieved a 77% webinar attendee conversion to breakout room conversation with a discussion-based webinar experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Breakouts.

, a full-service law firm, achieved a 77% webinar attendee conversion to breakout room conversation with a discussion-based webinar experience, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Breakouts. S&P Global , a global information services company, converted 20% of its customers to qualified leads by creating a multi-lingual onboarding webinar experience in 4 different languages, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Captioning.

, a global information services company, converted 20% of its customers to qualified leads by creating a multi-lingual onboarding webinar experience in 4 different languages, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Captioning. UPS, a global shipping company, generated thousands of engagement minutes, answered hundreds of questions and drove their SMB customers to a high-value demo through a series of interactive webinar sessions all curated onto a single content destination, powered by ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Engagement Hub.

To learn more about these innovators in digital engagement, watch the ON24 on-demand webinar, “Webinars and Virtual Events That Rocked in 2022.”

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering ​revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Tessa Barron



press@on24.com

Investor Contact:



Lauren Sloane, The Blueshirt Group for ON24



investorrelations@on24.com