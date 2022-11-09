ON24 Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenue of $47.6 million

ARR of $165.6 million, FX impact of negative $0.5 million

Drove meaningful improvement in cost structure since Q2 with approximately $16M in run-rate savings

Bolstered executive leadership team with two key hires

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading sales and marketing platform for B2B digital engagement, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“In the third quarter, we saw exciting expansions with some of our customers, meaningfully improved our cost structure, and deepened our leadership bench with the appointment of two new go-to-market executives,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “While the economic outlook remains uncertain, we are optimistic on returning to top-line growth in 2023 with line of sight to break-even Non-GAAP EPS by Q4 2023. We are focused on capturing more of our TAM by continuing to add more products and use cases to our platform while driving efficient and durable growth.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

ARR of $165.6 million as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Foreign currency had an approximate $0.5 million negative impact in the quarter to ARR.

Revenue : Total revenue was $47.6 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year. Subscription and Other Platform Revenue was $43.3 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Professional Services Revenue was $4.3 million, a decrease of 25% year-over-year.

: GAAP Operating Loss was $14.8 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

was $14.8 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $3.6 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

was $3.6 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $14.4 million, or $(0.30) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.4 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

attributable to common stockholders was $14.4 million, or $(0.30) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.4 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss was $3.3 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

was $3.3 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million, compared to $0.9 million used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4.2 million for the quarter, compared to negative $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

: Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million, compared to $0.9 million used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4.2 million for the quarter, compared to negative $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $341.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights / Industry Recognition

Appointed two new leaders to ON24’s management team; Jason Olkowski as Chief Customer Success Officer and Callan Young as Chief Marketing Officer.

Experienced strong expansion with a number of customers and average ARR per customer near record high.

Introduced new capability and features across the ON24 platform to increase audience engagement, capture more buyer insights, enhance analytics and data, and provide advanced data integrations with leading CRM and marketing automation solutions.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, ON24 expects:

Total revenue of $45.7 to $46.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $4.5 to $3.5 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.08) to $(0.06) using approximately 48.3 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Restructuring charge of $1.0 to $1.3 million, excluded from Non-GAAP amounts above.

For the full year 2022, ON24 expects:

Total revenue of $190 to $191 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $20.1 to $19.1 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.41) to $(0.39) using approximately 47.7 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Restructuring charge of $2.1 to $2.4 million, excluded from Non-GAAP amounts above.

Conference Call Information

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing +1 (786) 496-5601, and Canadian parties can access the call by dialing +1 (778)-800-8219, using the conference ID 7305243#.

A webcast will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP”, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines on the way people do business, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers, decline in our growth rate; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition and technological development in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2022 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,367 $ 164,948 Marketable securities 305,457 217,609 Accounts receivable, net 31,213 46,117 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 12,018 11,921 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,375 8,467 Total current assets 393,430 449,062 Property and equipment, net 8,129 8,780 Operating right-of-use assets 6,011 — Intangible asset, net 1,931 — Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 18,980 20,887 Other long-term assets 1,824 1,760 Total assets $ 430,305 $ 480,489 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,283 $ 3,123 Accrued and other current liabilities 17,058 19,011 Deferred revenue 81,029 96,225 Finance lease liabilities, current 1,762 1,768 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,676 — Total current liabilities 106,808 120,127 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 300 1,648 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,628 — Other long-term liabilities 1,685 3,624 Total liabilities 114,421 125,399 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 559,381 550,839 Accumulated deficit (241,597 ) (195,519 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,905 ) (235 ) Total stockholders’ equity 315,884 355,090 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 430,305 $ 480,489

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 43,271 $ 43,601 $ 129,812 $ 130,888 Professional services 4,304 5,761 14,493 20,691 Total revenue 47,575 49,362 144,305 151,579 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1)(3) 10,120 8,718 29,680 24,382 Professional services(1)(3) 3,182 3,349 9,867 10,252 Total cost of revenue 13,302 12,067 39,547 34,634 Gross profit 34,273 37,295 104,758 116,945 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(3) 26,553 26,591 84,596 75,981 Research and development(1)(2)(3) 11,324 9,114 32,916 25,222 General and administrative(1)(3) 11,164 10,851 33,199 29,719 Total operating expenses 49,041 46,556 150,711 130,922 Loss from operations (14,768 ) (9,261 ) (45,953 ) (13,977 ) Interest expense 42 65 145 402 Other (income) expense, net (463 ) 106 (183 ) 433 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (14,347 ) (9,432 ) (45,915 ) (14,812 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 40 (32 ) 163 (65 ) Net loss (14,387 ) (9,400 ) (46,078 ) (14,747 ) Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — — — (558 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,387 ) $ (9,400 ) $ (46,078 ) $ (15,305 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 47,640,200 47,101,200 47,357,711 42,149,108

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 849 $ 607 $ 2,540 $ 1,190 Professional services 165 109 505 248 Total cost of revenue 1,014 716 3,045 1,438 Sales and marketing 3,597 2,364 10,986 5,627 Research and development 2,019 1,235 5,925 2,879 General and administrative 3,273 3,516 9,152 7,851 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,903 $ 7,831 $ 29,108 $ 17,795

(2) Research and development expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $148 and $285, respectively, in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022. (3) Includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities, as follows.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 363 $ — $ 363 $ — Professional services 27 — 27 — Total cost of revenue 390 — 390 — Sales and marketing 582 — 582 — Research and development 61 — 61 — General and administrative 37 — 37 — Total restructuring costs $ 1,070 $ — $ 1,070 $ —

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,387 ) $ (9,400 ) $ (46,078 ) $ (14,747 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,407 1,129 3,953 3,423 Stock-based compensation expense 9,903 7,831 29,108 17,795 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,833 3,803 11,850 11,305 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve 456 67 1,203 1,276 Non-cash lease expense 474 — 1,475 — Other (344 ) 166 (14 ) 191 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,096 2,026 13,741 10,543 Deferred contract acquisition cost (2,672 ) (4,355 ) (10,040 ) (13,947 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,572 1,720 (5 ) (5,358 ) Accounts payable (51 ) (778 ) 263 (2,219 ) Accrued liabilities (1,624 ) 96 (1,369 ) 3,122 Deferred revenue (9,745 ) (2,714 ) (15,231 ) (1,055 ) Other non-current liabilities (373 ) (485 ) (1,749 ) (648 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,455 ) (894 ) (12,893 ) 9,681 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (726 ) (706 ) (2,400 ) (2,440 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (2,495 ) — Purchase of marketable securities (99,690 ) (162,558 ) (211,310 ) (207,039 ) Proceeds from maturities and paydowns of marketable securities 59,867 8,237 121,965 11,401 Net cash used in investing activities (40,549 ) (155,027 ) (94,240 ) (198,078 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — — — 353,397 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 729 2,487 2,467 4,282 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP — — 833 — Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements on equity awards — — (1,756 ) (2,001 ) Payment for repurchase of common stock — — (21,808 ) — Repayment of equipment loans and borrowings (68 ) (54 ) (201 ) (22,532 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (427 ) (501 ) (1,399 ) (1,885 ) Payment of offering costs — — — (3,481 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 234 1,932 (21,864 ) 327,780 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 211 46 487 154 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (43,559 ) (153,943 ) (128,510 ) 139,537 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 80,092 351,825 165,043 58,345 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 36,533 $ 197,882 $ 36,533 $ 197,882 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow data: Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 75 $ 217 $ 353 $ 359 Cash paid for interest $ 33 $ 86 $ 120 $ 489

ON24, INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 34,273 $ 37,295 $ 104,758 $ 116,945 Add: Stock-based compensation 1,014 716 3,045 1,438 Restructuring costs 390 — 390 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 35,677 $ 38,011 $ 108,193 $ 118,383 GAAP gross margin 72 % 76 % 73 % 77 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 77 % 75 % 78 %

Reconciliation of operating expenses Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP sales and marketing $ 26,553 $ 26,591 $ 84,596 $ 75,981 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,597 ) (2,364 ) (10,986 ) (5,627 ) Restructuring costs (582 ) — (582 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 22,374 $ 24,227 $ 73,028 $ 70,354 GAAP research and development $ 11,324 $ 9,114 $ 32,916 $ 25,222 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,019 ) (1,235 ) (5,925 ) (2,879 ) Restructuring costs (61 ) — (61 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible asset (148 ) — (285 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 9,096 $ 7,879 $ 26,645 $ 22,343 GAAP General and administrative $ 11,164 $ 10,851 $ 33,199 $ 29,719 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,273 ) (3,516 ) (9,152 ) (7,851 ) Restructuring costs (37 ) — (37 ) — Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 7,854 $ 7,335 $ 24,010 $ 21,868

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP operating (loss) income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (14,387 ) $ (9,400 ) $ (46,078 ) $ (14,747 ) Add: Interest expense 42 65 145 402 Other (income) expense, net (463 ) 106 (183 ) 433 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 40 (32 ) 163 (65 ) Stock-based compensation 9,903 7,831 29,108 17,795 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 148 — 285 — Restructuring costs 1,070 — 1,070 — Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (3,647 ) $ (1,430 ) $ (15,490 ) $ 3,818

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net (loss) income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (14,387 ) $ (9,400 ) $ (46,078 ) $ (14,747 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 9,903 7,831 29,108 17,795 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 148 — 285 — Restructuring costs 1,070 — 1,070 — Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (3,266 ) $ (1,569 ) $ (15,615 ) $ 3,048

Reconciliation of net loss attributable to common stockholders Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (14,387 ) $ (9,400 ) $ (46,078 ) $ (15,305 ) Add: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders — — — 558 Stock-based compensation expense 9,903 7,831 29,108 17,795 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 148 — 285 — Restructuring costs 1,070 — 1,070 — Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (3,266 ) $ (1,569 ) $ (15,615 ) $ 3,048 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (0.36 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.07 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.06 Shares Used in GAAP Per Share Calculations: GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 47,640,200 47,101,200 47,357,711 42,149,108 Shares Used in Non-GAAP Per Share Calculations: Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic 47,640,200 47,101,200 47,357,711 42,149,108 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted 47,640,200 47,101,200 47,357,711 50,630,225

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss $ (14,387 ) $ (9,400 ) $ (46,078 ) $ (14,747 ) Less: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — — — (558 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (14,387 ) $ (9,400 ) $ (46,078 ) $ (15,305 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 47,640,200 47,101,200 47,357,711 42,149,108 Basic and diluted net loss per share of common stock $ (0.30 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (0.36 )

