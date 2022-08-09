ON24 Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenue of $48.2 million

ARR of $167.8 million

Closed largest deal in company history with existing customer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“In the second quarter, thanks to the hard work of our team, we exceeded our guidance and saw strong expansion activity with a number of our top customers increasing their investments with us,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “The breadth of our platform along with its ability to capture first-party engagement data and insights helps our customers grow revenue more efficiently and effectively, which is even more important in today’s economic environment. Looking ahead, with the strong support of our customers and the actions we are taking to reduce our cost structure we are well-positioned to return to growth in 2023 with an improved business model.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

ARR of $167.8 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 2% year-over-year.

of $167.8 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 2% year-over-year. Revenue : Total revenue was $48.2 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year. Subscription and Other Platform Revenue was $43.1 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year. Professional Services Revenue was $5.2 million, a decrease of 33% year-over-year.

: GAAP Operating Loss was $16.0 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

was $16.0 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $6.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

was $6.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $16.2 million, or $(0.34) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

attributable to common stockholders was $16.2 million, or $(0.34) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss was $6.4 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

was $6.4 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operating activities was $2.7 million, compared to $6.9 million provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $3.4 million for the quarter, compared to $5.7 million provided in the second quarter of 2021.

: Net cash used in operating activities was $2.7 million, compared to $6.9 million provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $3.4 million for the quarter, compared to $5.7 million provided in the second quarter of 2021. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $344.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights / Industry Recognition

Strong expansion with a number of our top customers with the highest level of ARR coming from multiyear commitments, including the largest multi-year contract in our history with a leading learning platform company.

Highest percentage of customers adopting multiple products, including a multimillion-dollar deal with one of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Significant traction with new products like ON24 Forums, including wins with a leading American auto-parts distributor and a top medical association.

Received strong acknowledgements from peer-review sites and two leading independent research firms for the Company’s innovation in a number of sales and marketing categories, including webinar software, account-based marketing (ABM), conversation automation technology, and event technology platforms.

Financial Outlook

ON24 is implementing a cost reduction plan, which will include a restructuring charge in the third quarter of $1.0 to $1.3 million. ON24 is raising full year 2022 Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and earnings (net loss) per share guidance.

For the full year 2022, ON24 expects:

ON24 is reaffirming our previous 2022 revenue guidance of $191 to $195 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $27.5 to $24.5 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.57) to $(0.51) using approximately 48.1 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

For the third quarter of 2022, ON24 expects:

Total revenue of $47 to $48 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $8 to $7 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.17) to $(0.15) using approximately 47.4 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Restructuring charge of $1.0 to $1.3 million, excluded from Non-GAAP amounts above.

Conference Call Information

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing (888) 220-8474, and international parties can access the call by dialing (323) 794-2590, using the conference ID 5586465.

A webcast will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP”, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax, stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders, stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines on the way people do business, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers, decline in our growth rate; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition and technological development in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2022 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,914 $ 164,948 Marketable securities 264,955 217,609 Accounts receivable, net 39,765 46,117 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 12,212 11,921 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,945 8,467 Total current assets 406,791 449,062 Property and equipment, net 8,076 8,780 Operating right-of-use assets 6,199 — Intangible asset, net 2,250 — Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 19,947 20,887 Other long-term assets 1,928 1,760 Total assets $ 445,191 $ 480,489 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,626 $ 3,123 Accrued and other current liabilities 18,798 19,011 Deferred revenue 90,774 96,225 Finance lease liabilities, current 1,755 1,768 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,563 — Total current liabilities 117,516 120,127 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 719 1,648 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,024 — Other long-term liabilities 1,555 3,624 Total liabilities 125,814 125,399 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 548,740 550,839 Accumulated deficit (227,210 ) (195,519 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,158 ) (235 ) Total Stockholders’ equity 319,377 355,090 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 445,191 $ 480,489

ON24, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 43,064 $ 44,377 $ 86,541 $ 87,287 Professional services 5,174 7,741 10,189 14,930 Total revenue 48,238 52,118 96,730 102,217 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1) 9,958 8,179 19,560 15,664 Professional services(1) 3,343 3,694 6,685 6,903 Total cost of revenue 13,301 11,873 26,245 22,567 Gross profit 34,937 40,245 70,485 79,650 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 28,850 25,465 58,043 49,390 Research and development(1)(2) 10,948 8,162 21,592 16,108 General and administrative(1) 11,158 9,100 22,035 18,868 Total operating expenses 50,956 42,727 101,670 84,366 Loss from operations (16,019 ) (2,482 ) (31,185 ) (4,716 ) Interest expense 49 106 103 337 Other (income) expense, net 103 211 280 327 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (16,171 ) (2,799 ) (31,568 ) (5,380 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 41 (282 ) 123 (33 ) Net loss (16,212 ) (2,517 ) (31,691 ) (5,347 ) Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — — — (558 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (16,212 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (31,691 ) $ (5,905 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 47,187,586 46,570,195 47,408,479 39,664,436

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 823 $ 346 $ 1,691 $ 583 Professional services 166 77 340 139 Total cost of revenue 989 423 2,031 722 Sales and marketing 3,697 1,571 7,389 3,263 Research and development 1,925 862 3,906 1,644 General and administrative 3,087 2,114 5,879 4,335 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,698 $ 4,970 $ 19,205 $ 9,964

(2) Research and development expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 Includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $137 in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022.

ON24, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,212 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (31,691 ) $ (5,347 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,339 1,134 2,546 2,294 Stock-based compensation expense 9,698 4,970 19,205 9,964 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,950 3,828 8,017 7,502 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve 487 692 747 1,209 Non-cash lease expense 482 — 1,001 — Other 76 25 330 25 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,866 5,995 5,645 8,517 Deferred contract acquisition cost (3,741 ) (4,142 ) (7,368 ) (9,592 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,978 (2,025 ) (1,577 ) (7,078 ) Accounts payable (1,428 ) (2,042 ) 314 (1,441 ) Accrued liabilities 1,007 2,653 255 3,026 Deferred revenue (1,388 ) (1,663 ) (5,486 ) 1,659 Other non-current liabilities (782 ) (37 ) (1,376 ) (163 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,668 ) 6,871 (9,438 ) 10,575 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (690 ) (1,214 ) (1,674 ) (1,734 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (2,495 ) — (2,495 ) — Purchase of marketable securities (51,349 ) (44,481 ) (111,620 ) (44,481 ) Proceeds from maturities and paydowns of marketable securities 47,390 3,164 62,098 3,164 Net cash used in investing activities (7,144 ) (42,531 ) (53,691 ) (43,051 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — — — 353,397 Proceeds from exercise of options 581 384 1,738 1,795 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 833 — 833 — Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements on equity awards — — (1,756 ) (2,001 ) Payment for repurchase of common stock (8,734 ) — (21,808 ) — Repayment of equipment loans and borrowings (67 ) (71 ) (133 ) (22,478 ) Repayment of capital lease obligations (555 ) (807 ) (972 ) (1,384 ) Payment of offering costs — (1,176 ) — (3,481 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,942 ) (1,670 ) (22,098 ) 325,848 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 249 114 276 108 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,505 ) (37,216 ) (84,951 ) 293,480 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 97,597 389,041 165,043 58,345 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 80,092 $ 351,825 $ 80,092 $ 351,825 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 247 $ 131 $ 278 $ 142 Cash paid for interest $ 41 $ 147 $ 87 $ 403

ON24, INC.



Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results



(in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP operating income (loss) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (16,212 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (31,691 ) $ (5,347 ) Add: Interest expense 49 106 103 337 Other (income) expense, net 103 211 280 327 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 41 (282 ) 123 (33 ) Stock-based compensation 9,698 4,970 19,205 9,964 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 137 — 137 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (6,184 ) $ 2,488 $ (11,843 ) $ 5,248 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (16,212 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (31,691 ) $ (5,347 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 9,698 4,970 19,205 9,964 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 137 — 137 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (6,377 ) $ 2,453 $ (12,349 ) $ 4,617 Reconciliation of net loss available to common stockholders Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (16,212 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (31,691 ) $ (5,905 ) Add: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders — — — 558 Stock-based compensation expense 9,698 4,970 19,205 9,964 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 137 — 137 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (6,377 ) $ 2,453 $ (12,349 ) $ 4,617 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.15 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.12 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.09 Shares Used in GAAP Per Share Calculations: GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 47,187,586 46,570,195 47,408,479 39,664,436 Shares Used in Non-GAAP Per Share Calculations: Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic 47,187,586 46,570,195 47,408,479 39,664,436 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 47,187,586 54,993,297 47,408,479 48,646,614

ON24, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss $ (16,212 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (31,691 ) $ (5,347 ) Less: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — — — (558 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (16,212 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (31,691 ) $ (5,905 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 47,187,586 46,570,195 47,408,479 39,664,436 Basic and diluted net loss per share of common stock $ (0.34 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.15 )

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share: Net loss available to common stockholders $ (16,212 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (31,691 ) $ (5,905 ) Add: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — — — 558 Stock-based compensation 9,698 4,970 19,205 9,964 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 137 — 137 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (6,377 ) $ 2,453 $ (12,349 ) $ 4,617 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP income (loss) per share, basic 47,187,586 46,570,195 47,408,479 39,664,436 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP income (loss) per share, diluted 47,187,586 54,993,297 47,408,479 48,646,614 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock: Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.12 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.09

ON24, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: $ (2,668 ) $ 6,871 $ (9,438 ) $ 10,575 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (690 ) (1,214 ) (1,674 ) (1,734 ) Free cash flow $ (3,358 ) $ 5,657 $ (11,112 ) $ 8,841

