ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Accelerating path to profitability in FY 2023
  • Deemphasizing Virtual Conference product and focused on Core Platform
  • Launching $100 million capital return program comprising $0.50 per share special cash dividend and approximately $75 million through a combination of accelerated share repurchase and share buyback program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading sales and marketing platform for B2B digital engagement, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“In Q4 we were pleased to deliver improvement in our Core Platform’s in-period gross dollar retention metrics and ARR growth in the life sciences and professional services verticals, however, we were impacted in the technology and manufacturing verticals given the current macroeconomic environment, which had a larger impact on our ARR results,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “We are in the early innings of a large market opportunity as sales and marketing accelerates to digital channels, and we believe that our focus on product innovation and large enterprise clients will contribute to future growth.”

“We are simultaneously taking decisive steps to accelerate our path to profitability and expect to achieve breakeven, non-GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2023, two quarters ahead of our initial expectations. We are making significant adjustments to our cost structure through employee and non-employee related cost reductions. We are intensely focused on delivering long-term shareholder value, and our confidence in our strategy and outlook is underscored by our recently announced new $100 million capital return program. We designed our capital return program to strike a balance between enhancing near-term value for our shareholders and maintaining adequate capitalization to weather uncertain macro-economic headwinds and to invest in growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Core Platform ARR of $152.6 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 3% year-over-year.
  • Total ARR of $159.6 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 7% year-over-year.
  • Revenue:
    • Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $44.2 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year.
    • Total revenue was $46.6 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year.
    • Subscription and Other Platform Revenue was $42 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year.
    • Professional Services Revenue was $4.5 million, a decrease of 36% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Loss was $13.6 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $3.5 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $12.1 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.5 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss was $2.0 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities was $7.6 million, compared to $4.5 million used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $8.9 million for the quarter, compared to negative $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $328.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue:
    • Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $177.8 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year.
    • Total revenue was $190.9 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year.
    • Subscription and Other Platform Revenue was $171.8 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year.
    • Professional Services Revenue was $19 million, a decrease of 31% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Loss was $59.6 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $23.6 million in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $18.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.1 million in 2021.
  • GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $58.2 million, or $(1.23) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $24.8 million, or $(0.57) per diluted share in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss was $17.6 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities was $20.5 million, compared to $5.2 million gained in operating activities in 2021. Free cash flow was negative $24.2 million for the year, compared to $1.6 million in 2021.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

$100 Million Capital Return Program

As previously announced on February 8, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the replacement of the Company’s prior capital return program with a new $100 million capital return program. The Company intends to execute its capital return program with available cash on hand through a $0.50 per share special cash dividend and a combination of an accelerated share repurchase and share buyback program of approximately $75 million. The $100 million being returned, along with the Company’s prior share repurchase program through which it has returned $41 million to date, brings the total capital being returned to shareholders since December 2021 to $141 million. The company expects to complete this program in the next twelve months. A record date for shareholders eligible to receive payment of the special dividend will be announced as soon as practicable.

The Board and management are committed to reviewing ON24’s capital allocation initiatives on an ongoing basis and may determine to augment these programs as the Company sees how the next few quarters progress.

The Company notes that its capital return authorization does not constitute a legal obligation to issue dividends or repurchase shares. The timing, amount of any dividend, number of shares repurchased, and prices paid for the repurchased shares under this program will be at the discretion of management and will depend on market conditions as well as regulatory limitations, including applicable blackout period restrictions.

Full Year 2022 Customer Metrics

As of December 31, 2022:

  • Core Platform Dollar-based Net Retention (NRR) was 90%
  • Core Platform Dollar-based NRR for Enterprises (customers with over 2,000 employees) was 93%
  • Multi-Year Contracts: 41% of total ARR comprises multi-year contracts
  • Multi-Product Customers: 36% of customers using two or more products

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Record-high rates of engagement across the ON24 platform in 2022 with number of unique interactions per attendee at record levels
  • Experienced mid-single digit percentage growth in Core Platform ARR from customers in the life sciences and professional services verticals
  • Q4 2022 marked highest level of the year in total Core Platform ARR contribution from multiyear contracts and new products launched in 2022
  • Experienced notable customer expansions in Q4 with average Core Platform ARR per customer at its highest level in 2022

Financial Outlook

“Our outlook for 2023 reflects the expectation for continued macro uncertainty resulting in greater budget scrutiny from customers, particularly in the technology vertical, which accounts for over one-third of our Core Platform ARR, which we expect will impact our Core Platform ARR growth in Q1 and Q2,” said Steven Vattuone, CFO of ON24. “We are introducing revenue guidance on our Core Platform, which excludes our Virtual Conference product as we deemphasize the product as it becomes a lower percentage of our total ARR. We now view the metrics on our Core Platform as the best performance indicators moving forward.”

For the first quarter of 2023, ON24 expects:

  • Core Platform Revenue, including services, to decline to 10% – 7% and be in the range of $40.2 to $41.2 million.
  • Total revenue of $42.0 to $43.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.4 to $4.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.08) to $(0.06) using approximately 47.5 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.
  • Restructuring charge of $3.8 to $4.3 million, excluded from non-GAAP amounts above.

For the full year 2023, ON24 expects:

  • Core Platform Revenue, including services, to decline to 10% – 7% and be in the range of $160 to $165 million.
  • Total revenue of $165 to $170 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $11.0 to $8.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.08) to $(0.01) using approximately 45.7 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.
  • Restructuring charge of $3.8 to $4.3 million, excluded from non-GAAP amounts above.

Conference Call Information

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing (877)-497-9071 or +1 (201)-689-8727.

A webcast and management’s prepared remarks for today’s call will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Core Platform: The ON24 Core Platform products include:

  • ON24 Elite: live, interactive webinar experience that engages prospective customers in real-time and can be made available in an on-demand format.
  • ON24 Breakouts: live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users.
  • ON24 Forums: live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences.
  • ON24 Go Live: live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time and can also be made available in an on-demand format.
  • ON24 Engagement Hub: always-on, rich multimedia content experience that prospective customers can engage anytime, anywhere.
  • ON24 Target: personalize and curate, rich landing page experience that engages specific segments of prospective customers to drive desired action.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP”, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the execution of our capital return program, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines on the way people do business, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; the decline in our growth rate; the success of our new products and capabilities; fluctuation in our performance; our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition and technological development in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering ​revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2023 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. The other referenced trademarks and service marks are also owned by ON24, Inc. and may be registered in some countries.

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,996

 

 

$

164,948

 

Marketable securities

 

301,125

 

 

 

217,609

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

43,757

 

 

 

46,117

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

13,136

 

 

 

11,921

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

6,281

 

 

 

8,467

 

Total current assets

 

391,295

 

 

 

449,062

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7,212

 

 

 

8,780

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

5,606

 

 

 

 

Intangible asset, net

 

1,979

 

 

 

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

 

17,773

 

 

 

20,887

 

Other long-term assets

 

1,608

 

 

 

1,760

 

Total assets

$

425,473

 

 

$

480,489

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

4,611

 

 

$

3,123

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

18,465

 

 

 

19,011

 

Deferred revenue

 

83,453

 

 

 

96,225

 

Finance lease liabilities, current

 

1,554

 

 

 

1,768

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

2,648

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

110,731

 

 

 

120,127

 

Finance lease liabilities, non-current

 

91

 

 

 

1,648

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

5,040

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,650

 

 

 

3,624

 

Total liabilities

 

117,512

 

 

 

125,399

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

562,555

 

 

 

550,839

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(253,727

)

 

 

(195,519

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(872

)

 

 

(235

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

307,961

 

 

 

355,090

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

425,473

 

 

$

480,489

 

 

 

 

 

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

42,029

 

 

$

44,988

 

 

$

171,841

 

 

$

175,876

 

Professional services

 

4,538

 

 

 

7,046

 

 

 

19,031

 

 

 

27,737

 

Total revenue

 

46,567

 

 

 

52,034

 

 

 

190,872

 

 

 

203,613

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform(1)(3)

 

9,561

 

 

 

9,018

 

 

 

39,241

 

 

 

33,400

 

Professional services(1)(3)

 

3,677

 

 

 

3,713

 

 

 

13,544

 

 

 

13,965

 

Total cost of revenue

 

13,238

 

 

 

12,731

 

 

 

52,785

 

 

 

47,365

 

Gross profit

 

33,329

 

 

 

39,303

 

 

 

138,087

 

 

 

156,248

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(3)

 

25,003

 

 

 

28,082

 

 

 

109,599

 

 

 

104,063

 

Research and development(1)(2)(3)

 

11,186

 

 

 

9,613

 

 

 

44,102

 

 

 

34,835

 

General and administrative(1)(3)

 

10,770

 

 

 

11,221

 

 

 

43,969

 

 

 

40,940

 

Total operating expenses

 

46,959

 

 

 

48,916

 

 

 

197,670

 

 

 

179,838

 

Loss from operations

 

(13,630

)

 

 

(9,613

)

 

 

(59,583

)

 

 

(23,590

)

Interest expense

 

36

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

464

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(2,331

)

 

 

54

 

 

 

(2,514

)

 

 

487

 

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(11,335

)

 

 

(9,729

)

 

 

(57,250

)

 

 

(24,541

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

795

 

 

 

(220

)

 

 

958

 

 

 

(285

)

Net loss

 

(12,130

)

 

 

(9,509

)

 

 

(58,208

)

 

 

(24,256

)

Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(558

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(12,130

)

 

$

(9,509

)

 

$

(58,208

)

 

$

(24,814

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(1.23

)

 

$

(0.57

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

47,996,905

 

 

 

47,752,653

 

 

 

47,486,225

 

 

 

43,562,604

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

835

 

$

707

 

$

3,375

 

$

1,897

Professional services

 

171

 

 

134

 

 

676

 

 

382

Total cost of revenue

 

1,006

 

 

841

 

 

4,051

 

 

2,279

Sales and marketing

 

3,318

 

 

3,179

 

 

14,304

 

 

8,806

Research and development

 

2,033

 

 

1,523

 

 

7,958

 

 

4,402

General and administrative

 

3,078

 

 

2,312

 

 

12,230

 

 

10,163

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

9,435

 

$

7,855

 

$

38,543

 

$

25,650

(2)

Research and development expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $149 and $434, respectively, in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022.

(3)

Includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities, as follows.

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

 

$

 

$

363

 

$

Professional services

 

 

 

 

 

27

 

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

390

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

564

 

 

 

 

1,146

 

 

Research and development

 

25

 

 

 

 

86

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

 

Total restructuring costs

$

589

 

$

 

$

1,659

 

$

 

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(12,130

)

 

$

(9,509

)

 

$

(58,208

)

 

$

(24,256

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,463

 

 

 

1,169

 

 

 

5,416

 

 

 

4,592

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

9,435

 

 

 

7,855

 

 

 

38,543

 

 

 

25,650

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost

 

3,815

 

 

 

3,943

 

 

 

15,665

 

 

 

15,248

 

Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve

 

715

 

 

 

1,667

 

 

 

1,918

 

 

 

2,943

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

487

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,962

 

 

 

 

Other

 

(1,069

)

 

 

312

 

 

 

(1,083

)

 

 

503

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(13,259

)

 

 

(10,986

)

 

 

482

 

 

 

(443

)

Deferred contract acquisition cost

 

(3,726

)

 

 

(4,828

)

 

 

(13,766

)

 

 

(18,775

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

2,303

 

 

 

741

 

 

 

2,298

 

 

 

(4,617

)

Accounts payable

 

1,270

 

 

 

972

 

 

 

1,533

 

 

 

(1,247

)

Accrued liabilities

 

1,399

 

 

 

(811

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

2,311

 

Deferred revenue

 

2,424

 

 

 

5,040

 

 

 

(12,807

)

 

 

3,985

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

(695

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(2,444

)

 

 

(705

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(7,568

)

 

 

(4,492

)

 

 

(20,461

)

 

 

5,189

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(1,297

)

 

 

(1,124

)

 

 

(3,697

)

 

 

(3,564

)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,495

)

 

 

 

Purchase of marketable securities

 

(86,095

)

 

 

(28,766

)

 

 

(297,405

)

 

 

(235,805

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

72,407

 

 

 

8,778

 

 

 

194,372

 

 

 

20,179

 

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

20,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,244

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

5,259

 

 

 

(21,112

)

 

 

(88,981

)

 

 

(219,190

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

353,397

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

318

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

2,785

 

 

 

5,514

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP

 

749

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

1,582

 

 

 

1,054

 

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements on equity awards

 

 

 

 

(1,607

)

 

 

(1,756

)

 

 

(3,608

)

Payment for repurchase of common stock

 

(7,319

)

 

 

(7,228

)

 

 

(29,127

)

 

 

(7,228

)

Repayment of equipment loans and borrowings

 

(69

)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(270

)

 

 

(22,597

)

Repayment of finance lease obligations

 

(433

)

 

 

(419

)

 

 

(1,832

)

 

 

(2,304

)

Payment of offering costs

 

 

 

 

(233

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,714

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(6,754

)

 

 

(7,266

)

 

 

(28,618

)

 

 

320,514

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(301

)

 

 

31

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

185

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(9,364

)

 

 

(32,839

)

 

 

(137,874

)

 

 

106,698

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

36,533

 

 

 

197,882

 

 

 

165,043

 

 

 

58,345

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

27,169

 

 

$

165,043

 

 

$

27,169

 

 

$

165,043

 

 

