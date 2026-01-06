OMNIVISION Image Sensors with TheiaCel® Technology Now Available on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Platform

OMNIVISION’s TheiaCel® HDR image sensors enable enhanced low light, long-range and flicker-free vision for safer autonomous driving

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InfiniteIngenuity--OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor technology, including advanced digital imaging, analog and display solutions, today announced that two of its CMOS image sensors with TheiaCel® technology, the 8-megapixel (MP) resolution OX08D10 and the 3-MP resolution OX03H10, are supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform.

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion, designed for the highest levels of functional safety and cybersecurity, was released by NVIDIA today at CES 2026. It is a reference compute and sensor architecture that makes any vehicle up to level 4-ready, enabling automakers and developers to build safe, scalable, AI-defined fleets.

“OMNIVISION’s product integration with the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion represents a substantial leap in enabling developers and customers to accelerate the design and deployment of autonomous driving systems,” said Dr. Paul Wu, Global Director of Automotive Product Marketing at OMNIVISION. “With our flagship image sensors that feature TheiaCel® HDR technology, we’re giving developers the tools to push autonomous vehicle innovation from concept to commercial readiness—while maintaining uncompromising safety functions and image fidelity across real-world driving scenarios.”

The previously announced OX08D10 is the first image sensor that features OMNIVISION’s new 2.1-micron (µm) TheiaCel® technology, which harnesses the capabilities of next-generation lateral overflow integration capacitors (LOFIC) and OMNIVISION’s DCG™ high dynamic range (HDR) technology to accurately capture LED lights without any flickering artifact for nearly all driving conditions. TheiaCel® enables the OX08D10 to achieve best-in-class HDR image capture and detection ranges of up to 200 meters. Its pixel design and HDR capture scheme delivers the best balance between low light performance and dynamic range and is optimal for automotive exterior camera applications.

The 3-MP resolution OX03H10 CMOS image sensor is a 3.0-µm split pixel automotive viewing sensor with TheiaCel® technology. It has excellent low-light performance and shows unrivaled LED flicker mitigation (LFM) by utilizing a single exposure to generate the entire 140-dB dynamic range. The OX03H10 is designed for parking cameras for all segments of next-generation vehicles and improves visibility for every aspect of driving.

Both OMNIVISION image sensors are available as part of the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor Platform, which is purpose-built for the automotive market, utilizing innovative NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture, next-generation Arm Neoverse V3AE CPUs and the NVIDIA DriveOS 7 software stack. This collaboration enables developers to accelerate the design, testing and deployment of next-generation autonomous driving systems, from early-stage research to commercial production.

The capabilities are complemented by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor, which delivers rich I/O capacity to support cameras, radars, lidars and essential vehicle interfaces such as GbE/10GbE and PCI Express required for state of the art AV solutions. Designed to meet the highest standards of the automotive industry, DRIVE AGX Thor is built to automotive-grade specifications and complies with stringent functional safety (ISO 26262) and cybersecurity (ISO 21434) requirements.

“OMNIVISION’s TheiaCel® sensors offer excellent performance, and we are proud to be as a partner in the NVIDIA development platform,” said Wu.

OX08D10 and OX03H10 image sensors featuring TheiaCel® technology are now available to order. For more information, contact an OMNIVISION sales representative: ovt.com/contact-sales.

