OMNIVISION Commercializes World’s Smallest Pixel in New 200MP Image Sensor with Superior Low-light Performance for High-end Smartphones

OMNIVISION is the first company to make the 0.56µm pixel technology breakthrough, proving that pixel shrink is not limited by the wavelength of light

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announces the OVB0A, one of the world’s smallest 200MP image sensors, with a pixel size of just 0.56µm. The OVB0A is designed for rear-facing (wide-angle) main cameras in high-end smartphones. With its unique 16-cell binning capability, the OVB0A image sensor delivers the best low-light performance in its class. It also features 100% quad phase detection (QPD) for superior autofocus.





“We have not compromised high performance with the smaller die size of the OVB0A image sensor. In fact, OVB0A’s 0.56µm pixel is not only the first in the world smaller than the wavelength of red light, but its QPD and quantum efficiency (QE) performances also mirror those of our 0.61µm pixel-based OVB0B image sensor in the visible light range,” states Arun Jayaseelan, senior product marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “Leveraging our PureCel®Plus-S stacked-die technology, we can maintain extremely high resolution in the smaller 0.56µm pixel size, packing 200M pixels into a 1/1.4-inch optical form factor.”

The OVB0A sensor’s selective conversion gain attains the optimum balance between low-light image quality and high dynamic range (HDR). This allows smartphone OEMs to optimize HDR performance for contrasting light and dark areas in any scene. The image sensor also utilizes 16-cell binning to achieve premium video capture of 12.5MP/4K at 120 frames per second (fps). It achieves 12.5MP/4K at 60fps with 2-exposure staggered HDR timing; an on-chip remosaic function enables 8K video and 2X crop zoom (with HDR) at 12.5MP.

The OVB0A image sensor supports CPHY, DPHY, and dual DOVDD (1.8V and 1.2V). Samples will be available in Q4 2022. Contact your OMNIVISION sales representative for more information: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

