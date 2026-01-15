Omnissa Ranks Highest Across All Four Use Cases in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Management Tools Report

Company also named a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnissa today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Tools and ranked the highest across all four Use Cases in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Management Tools report. Omnissa received its highest score in the Autonomous Endpoint Management Use Case, scoring 4.95 out of a 5.0 ranking. In the Magic Quadrant report, Omnissa is positioned as a Leader based on the Completeness of its Vision and Ability to Execute, which Omnissa attributes to the strength of Omnissa Workspace ONE UEM.

“Today’s organizations need endpoint management that is unified, intelligent, and built to operate at scale,” said Bharath Rangarajan, senior vice president of products and technology alliances at Omnissa. “With Omnissa Workspace ONE, we’re uniting endpoint management, intelligence and automation, and security on a truly unified and autonomous platform to help organizations secure and simplify digital work. We believe this recognition reflects how our AI-driven platform approach to UEM drives greater value for IT and better experiences for employees.”

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Management Tools report evaluated 16 vendors across key functional areas of endpoint management. Omnissa Workspace ONE UEM achieved the highest score across all four Use Cases—Autonomous Endpoint Management, Unified Endpoint Management, Security-Centric Management, and Frontline Device Management—which Omnissa believes reflects its unified platform approach to reducing complexity while supporting autonomous, secure endpoint management across diverse environments.

Workspace ONE UEM provides a unified, AI-driven approach to proactive management and security capabilities across devices, major operating systems, apps, and services. Built on a modern, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, the UEM solution simplifies device management and reduces endpoint complexity by automating routine tasks and processes, proactively identifying and resolving issues and streamlining workflows. With advanced low-code/no-code automation, robust security, tailored ecosystem integrations, and rich telemetry insights, Workspace ONE UEM empowers organizations across every size and industry, including in mission critical frontline and regulated environments.

This recognition builds on broader momentum across the Omnissa digital work platform, following Gartner recognition in 2025 as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service and the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools.

View and download a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Management Tools report here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, Robin Milton-Schonemann, Todd Larivee, Craig Fisler, January 5, 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Management Tools, Lina Al Dana, Tom Cipolla, Sunil Kumar, Robin Milton-Schonemann, Craig Fisler, Todd Larivee, January 5, 2026

