OmniOn Power™ Appoints Philip Zuk New SVP of AI and Data Center Business

Product-driven industry leader Philip Zuk brings deep technical and market expertise to propel OmniOn Power’s evolving portfolio of AI and Data Center power solutions.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniOn Power™ (OmniOn) has announced the appointment of Philip Zuk as its new Senior Vice President and General Manager of its AI and Data Center business. With more than 25 years of experience in the global power electronics and semiconductor industries, Zuk brings deep technical expertise, market insight, and a proven track record in strategic positioning and brand leadership to OmniOn’s mission of powering innovation.

In this role, Zuk will lead the company’s newly established AI and Data Center business unit, focused on addressing the most demanding power challenges faced by today’s AI-driven data centers while anticipating the industry’s future power requirements. By combining OmniOn’s legacy of high-capacity, reliable power conversion solutions with Zuk’s commercial and market leadership, the company is well-positioned to support the rapid expansion of AI computing and next-generation data-center infrastructure.

"As AI continues to permeate our everyday lives, the infrastructure at its core has taken center stage, and the need for reliable, robust power solutions has never been more critical,” said David French, CEO of OmniOn Power. “With Philip now heading our AI and Data Center efforts, we’re strengthening our established role in this fast-paced industry and committing to designing and delivering the high-powered, sustainable operations that data centers will need moving forward.”

Prior to joining OmniOn, Zuk’s diverse professional experience included:

Prior to joining OmniOn, Zuk's diverse professional experience included:

, acquisition, and board-level engagement in both senior- and executive-level roles at Transphorm (prior to its acquisition by Renesas). Providing expertise in power semiconductors (Si, SiC, GaN) while leading product marketing, technical marketing, and business development at Microsemi (now Microchip), Vishay Siliconix, and Transphorm.

Driving end-to-end commercialization efforts to support industry solutions, from device definition through global deployment and adoption.

Founding PCZ Consulting Group, advising power electronics and semiconductor companies on go-to-market strategy, positioning, and growth—particularly for technologies enabling next-generation AI infrastructure and data-center power architectures.

To learn more about OmniOn Power’s expanding portfolio of AI and Data Center power solutions, visit www.omnionpower.com. To discuss your unique power challenges and the best solutions for your needs, please submit a product inquiry.

About OmniOn Power

A leader in power conversion technology, OmniOn Power partners with customers to deliver reliable solutions that power their businesses both today and well into the future. Its expertise and support provide peace of mind as the company helps guide customers through changing industry landscapes. OmniOn anticipates future power needs and collaborates to help ensure sustained success. The company’s innovative and reliable products, industry expertise, and partnership are helping customers realize the full potential of 5G, supporting expansive data center demands, and powering Industry 4.0.

Learn more at www.omnionpower.com.

