Omnilogy Launches i-Rays, First Observability Solution Purpose-Built for IBM i

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnilogy, a global technology developer focused on the IBM i environment, today launched i-Rays, the first observability platform designed to help CIOs, IT Operations/Infrastructure Leaders, and IBM i Administrators uncover issues before they become significant problems that affect business outcomes.

Organizations that rely on IBM i expect reliable and predictable systems that reduce risks to revenue, customer trust, and brand reputation. System administrators and IT operations teams need full observability so they can drill-down to the precise cause of problems and find fixes quickly - but finding experts with the right skill set is becoming more difficult every year as midrange specialists become scarcer. i-Rays solves this problem by using AI to allow users to predict and prevent issues before they lead to outages or degraded functionality. i-Rays is an essential utility that enables organizations with the IBM i to prevent expensive and risky outages before they occur.

Observability is crucial because it enables IT teams to detect, understand, and prevent issues before they impact business operations. Without observability, decisions are based on incomplete data, increasing the risk of misalignment between IT and business goals. Observability shifts organizations from reactive firefighting to proactive system management.

Marek Walczak, General Manager of i-Rays, says, “There are plenty of monitoring tools out there, but observability is a different matter entirely. In IBM i environments, observability has traditionally been out of reach. Stability has only been possible with reactive monitoring tools that require unique and expensive expertise, typically solving problems with expensive hardware upgrades. i-Rays changes the game - by delivering contextual insights, early warnings, and actionable recommendations, issues are arrested before end users notice.”

Omnilogy is a global technology company focused on enhancing the performance, reliability, and security of IT environments in the IBM i ecosystem through observability, monitoring, and cybersecurity solutions. As a Dynatrace partner, Omnilogy implements and extends solutions to help companies in the banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce sectors, proactively manage their infrastructure and applications. The company is based in Warsaw and is privately held.

