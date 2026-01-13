Omnicell to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 5, 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading healthcare technology provider focused on empowering autonomous medication management, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, before market open on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 in international locations. The Conference ID is 4203777.

A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to delivering innovative, outcomes-centric pharmacy and nursing solutions for all settings of care. As an intelligent medication management technology company, Omnicell empowers autonomous medication management by unifying automation and AI-enabled intelligence, optimized by expert services, to drive clinical and business outcomes that are helping to improve efficiency and enhance patient safety for healthcare facilities worldwide. Learn more at omnicell.com.

Kathleen Nemeth

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@omnicell.com