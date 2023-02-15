<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Omnicell to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, after market on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (888) 440-4318 in the U.S. or (267) 764-0566 in international locations. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Healthcare facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. Institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell’s innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

OMCL-E

Contacts

Kathleen Nemeth

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@omnicell.com

