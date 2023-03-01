<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Omni Design Technologies Awarded ISO 9001 Certification
Business Wire

Omni Design Technologies Awarded ISO 9001 Certification

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) solutions, today announced that it has received ISO 9001 certification for the design and development of high performance, ultra-low power IP cores.

Omni Design’s objective is to provide customers with high quality IP and support. This achievement is another milestone in the company’s commitment to quality.

“Omni Design is proud to have received ISO 9001 certification, which is evidence of our commitment to delivering the highest quality mixed-signal IP to customers,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “This is a requirement for many of our customers who are building some of the most advanced products in the industry.”

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is the leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power mixed signal IP cores in advanced process technologies enabling highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and IoT. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaboration with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in: Austin-Texas, Boston-Massachusetts, Bangalore-India, Dublin-Ireland, Fort Collins-Colorado. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Gopal Singh at Omni Design

press@omnidesigntech.com or 408-727-6377

Articoli correlati

Higher Logic Launches Thrive Jobs Powered by Web Scribble

Business Wire Business Wire -
New solution connects community with career development to further enhance the member experience ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#higherlogicthrive--Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human...
Continua a leggere

CISA Releases New Tool Mapping Adversary Behavior to MITRE ATT&CK®

Business Wire Business Wire -
Decider tool makes MITRE ATT&CK® More Accessible for Network Defenders MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security...
Continua a leggere

TransPerfect Life Sciences Announces eCOA LingCert Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Accreditation Certifies eCOA Technology Platforms NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sure South Atlantic sceglie Intelsat per connettere tre isole dei territori britannici d’oltremare

Business Wire