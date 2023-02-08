OM SYSTEM Announces M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO; Learn More Info at B&H

OM SYSTEM has added the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS to its PRO lineup for Micro Four Thirds cameras





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce OM SYSTEM’s new 2x telephoto macro lens built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature.

Weighing just under a pound, the OM System 90mm f/3.5 lens packs an impressive set of optics, including four extra-low dispersion (ED) and two Super ED, one high refractive index (HR), and one Super HR element to correct for aberrations of all flavors, ensuring sharp and accurate image capture. In-lens stabilization provides up to six steps of correction, which can be bumped up to seven steps when used with compatible cameras such as the OM-1.

A maximum magnification of 2x is possible (4x full frame equivalent) with a minimum focusing distance of 8.82 inches. To get even closer, the separately available MC-20 2x teleconverter can effectively double its reach, providing an equivalent focal length of 360mm. Autofocusing is quick and quiet to keep pace with but not disturb jittery subjects. A focus-limiter switch for photographing between 0.25-0.5m speeds up focusing whether using AF or manual focusing.

The 90mm f/3.5 Macro was created for adventuring outdoors. Shielded by IP53-certified weather protection, it can endure challenging environments and unpredictable climates without worry. Additionally, a fluorine coating on its front element protects against water and oil to help keep image capture clean. The entire lens is freezeproof down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Alongside the aforementioned focus-limiter switch, on-lens control includes an IS switch for quickly activating stabilization and a customizable L-Fn button. It accepts a 62mm front filter.

First Look YouTube Video on OM System 90mm F3.5 Macro Pro Lens



https://youtu.be/6fpk9QsM2CY

Learn more about OM System 90mm Macro Pro Lens



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/om-90-f35-macro

