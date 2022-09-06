Home Business Wire Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint, today announced that Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, and Peter Benevides, CFO, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Central Time. The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

About Olo

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, increase operational efficiency, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

