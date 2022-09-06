Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint, today announced that Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, and Peter Benevides, CFO, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Central Time. The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

