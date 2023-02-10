Olo Expands Borderless Functionality for Accelerated Guest Checkout

Additional features launched this quarter empower hospitality through optimized operations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, today announced additional availability of Borderless functionality for all Olo Pay customers, unlocking the benefits of streamlined payment across a broader set of Olo’s network of 600 brands, transforming the checkout experience for guests. This feature along with several additional product innovations are now available to help its restaurant customers deliver superior hospitality and do more with less.

Previously limited to Olo Pay customers using its white-label interface Serve, Borderless is now available to all Olo Pay customers including those with custom ordering websites and apps, enabling more brands access to increased revenue potential and actionable guest data. Borderless capabilities simplify the checkout process for guests by eliminating the need to remember a password or manually enter credit card information at every purchase. In addition to helping restaurants meaningfully increase basket conversion, guest retention, and visit frequency, Borderless enhances the guest experience and de-identifies guest data to inform high-level business decisions.

Additional capabilities Olo launched this quarter include enhanced QR Code Ordering and Geolocation Partner Notifications. Furthering Olo’s on-premise dining offerings, new QR code ordering functionality allows guests to quickly and easily update their table number from their personal mobile device, providing the flexibility to dine where they’d like throughout their on-premise experience and bridging communication from guest to server. Restaurant customers using Geolocation Partner Notifications will now be able to see approaching and arrival notifications for guests on Expo, Olo’s tablet-based software solution focused on enhancing the front-of-house workflow in restaurants. This feature’s automation eliminates the need for multiple tablets and ensures food is prepared efficiently and on time, resulting in fresh food for guests.

“As the engine of hospitality, team Olo delivered key innovations this quarter designed to address operational challenges and improve the guest experience at scale,” said Noah Glass, Founder and CEO at Olo. “Capabilities such as the general availability of Borderless are truly empowering our customers with the tools and flexibility to streamline operations and better interact with their guests as hospitality becomes front and center. I’m proud of the team for continuing to pioneer cutting-edge features leading the industry’s digital transformation.”

General availability of Borderless functionality along with several new innovations driving hospitality at scale are available now. To learn more, visit https://www.olo.com/quarterly-release.

About Olo

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

Contacts

olo@icrinc.com