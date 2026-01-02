Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that a member of its management team is scheduled to participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Needham Growth Conference

Thursday, January 8, 2026

09:45 a.m. Pacific time (12:45 p.m. Eastern time)

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

