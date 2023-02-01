Okta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended January 31, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Okta will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Okta’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results



Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)



Webcast: investor.okta.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com. The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

