Oklo Submits Licensing Project Plan to Prepare for Efficient and Effective License Application Reviews

Oklo makes progress towards submitting future license applications with the submission of its Licensing Project Plan.

The Licensing Project Plan details licensing pre-application interactions with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Oklo’s submission of its Licensing Project Plan represents an important step in establishing plans to align on regulatory topics to enable success in meeting subsequent application review milestones, impacting how quickly the U.S. can deploy climate technologies at home.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedfission–Oklo Inc. has submitted a Licensing Project Plan (LPP) to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to support its preparations for submitting additional license applications. The LPP outlines Oklo’s proposed engagement to support future licensing activities. The LPP presents pre-licensing interactions that will help the NRC and Oklo achieve an efficient and effective review process, including items necessary for advanced fission designs. An efficient and effective license application review schedule with the NRC will help unlock the commercialization of American innovation in advanced fission technologies to accelerate America’s ability to deploy clean energy technologies while ensuring energy safety and security.





“Oklo’s reactor design has excellent safety characteristics and robust performance features. We are working to present these features in a manner similar to what the NRC is used to from licensing Light Water Reactors,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. Oklo obtained approval for its quality assurance program in 2020. Oklo also submitted the first-ever custom advanced fission combined license application (COLA), which contained over 200 novel licensing items that the company developed. “To achieve a transparent and effective review process, Oklo has responded to every NRC request for information promptly, and we look forward to continuing to engage with NRC as we prepare for upcoming application submissions,” added DeWitte. “Our interactions, including in-person discussions, and our LPP submission set the pace for successful reviews while ensuring feedback from those interactions is incorporated into future regulatory interactions,” said Tracy Orf, Oklo’s Senior Licensing Manager. “We enjoyed productive and constructive pre-application engagements with the NRC leading up to our Aurora Idaho National Laboratory COLA from 2016 through 2020, and our use of LPPs was a valuable tool in guiding that process. Oklo’s technology builds on decades of operational data. The experience and familiarity Oklo has with the NRC staff from our history of licensing engagement and our intentional and focused licensing interactions will help prepare for effective application reviews,” said Ross Moore, Oklo’s Director of Regulatory Affairs.

Oklo’s submission of the LPP represents an important step towards submitting future applications and setting the stage for effective and efficient application reviews, which directly influences the country’s and the world’s ability to deploy clean energy technologies.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. (Oklo) is a California-based company developing advanced fission power plants to provide emission-free, reliable, and affordable energy. Oklo received a Site Use Permit from the U.S Department of Energy, has performed successful fabrication of fuel prototypes, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, developed the first advanced fission combined license application accepted and docketed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing waste-to-energy fuel recycling in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and several national laboratories.

