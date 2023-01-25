Oklo Prepares for the Deployment of its Commercial-Scale Fuel Recycling Facility with the Submission of its Licensing Project Plan

Oklo has submitted a licensing project plan to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, outlining Oklo’s plans for pre-application engagement activities that support the submission of a license application for its commercial-scale fuel recycling facility.

The first-of-a-kind fuel recycling facility will produce fuel to support the deployment of Oklo’s advanced fission power plants.

Used fuel (also called “spent nuclear fuel” or “nuclear waste”) from existing plants has over 90% of its energy content remaining. Existing inventories of used fuel in the U.S. could power the country’s energy needs for over 150 years.

Oklo’s commitment to supporting and building domestic infrastructure will enable secure and economical fuel supplies for advanced reactors.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedfission–Oklo Inc. has submitted a Licensing Project Plan (LPP) to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), outlining Oklo’s plans for pre-application engagement activities that support the future licensing of a first-of-a-kind fuel recycling facility. Conducting these activities provides early identification and reconciliation of regulatory requirements, enabling efficient and effective NRC license application review through a process which is equivalent to a staged licensing approach with the benefits of flexibility and customization. Oklo’s commercial-scale fuel recycling facility will support the deployment of Oklo’s advanced fission power plants.





Oklo has a unique position within the nuclear fuel cycle by being able to recycle used fuel from other reactors as well as its own reactors. “The ability to economically recycle fuel is an important attribute for developing domestic fuel supplies, and offering recycling services also presents a sizeable opportunity,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. Used nuclear fuel can be transformed into an energy resource since used fuel is nearly 95% recyclable. The energy content in today’s used fuel can produce the country’s power needs for over 150 years. “We are taking a major step forward in bringing meaningful fuel recycling capabilities domestically that will produce cost-competitive fuel,” added DeWitte. Oklo and its partners have been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for four cost-share projects to commercialize advanced recycling technologies to produce fuel from used fuel, exemplifying its leadership while working towards deploying an NRC-licensed fuel recycling facility.

Oklo’s commitment to domestic fuel supply infrastructure will help ensure advanced reactor fuel is produced economically and efficiently for its power plants. Used nuclear fuel recycling will help accelerate how quickly we decarbonize while facilitating a more sustainable and secure energy future for the country.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. (Oklo) is developing advanced fission power plants to provide emission-free, reliable, and affordable energy. Oklo received a Site Use Permit from the U.S Department of Energy, has performed successful prototypic fuel fabrication, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, developed the first advanced fission combined license application accepted and docketed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and national laboratories.

Contacts

Media Contact for Oklo:

Bonita Chester



Director of Communications and Media



Inquiries: media@oklo.com