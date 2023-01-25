OIF Hosts Largest Ever Multi-Vendor Interoperability Demonstration of the Solutions Accelerating Next-Generation Capabilities at OFC 2023; Celebrates 25 Years of Interoperability Work

More than 30 global companies will participate in this year’s interoperability demo in four areas – 400ZR; Co-Packaging architectures, CEI-112G & CEI-224G and CMIS implementations

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#400ZR—OIF, celebrating 25 years of getting the optical networking industry’s interoperability work done, is hosting the largest ever multi-vendor interoperability demonstration at OFC 2023, March 7-9 in San Diego, California.

A record number of participants, more than 30 OIF-member companies, are participating in demonstrations in OIF’s booth, #5101, in four critical areas: 400ZR optics, Co-Packaging architectures, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) architectures and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations.

“Given the pace of demand for access to broadband and the revolutionary technical advancements needed to support that demand, interoperability is more important than ever,” said Mike Klempa, Alphawave Semi, and OIF Physical & Link Layer Interoperability Working Group Chair. “This year marks 25 years of industry-changing work bringing together an ecosystem of members to solve some of the network’s greatest challenges, so it’s no surprise that OIF’s demo at OFC will be the largest it’s ever hosted.”

The live and static interoperable optical networking solutions demo at OFC will feature 34 OIF member companies – ADVA; Alphawave Semi; Amphenol; Astera Labs; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Casela Technologies; Ciena; Cisco Systems; Coherent; ColorChip Group; EXFO; InnoLight Technology; Juniper Networks; Keysight Technologies; Lumentum; MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.; Marvell; Microchip Technology Incorporated; Molex; MultiLane, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Nokia; O-Net Communications; Precision Optical Transceivers, Inc.; Quantifi Photonics; Samtec; Senko Advanced Components; Sicoya; Source Photonics; Sumitomo Electric Industries; Synopsys; TE Connectivity; US Conec and Wilder Technologies.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary during OFC, OIF will host a special session, “Bringing Order to Chaos – OIF,” on Wednesday, March 8 at 3 pm PT, Theater 3. The one-hour session will feature OIF leadership, Karl Gass, OIF and Nathan Tracy, OIF, TE Connectivity, and special guests: Stephen Hardy, Lightwave; Vladimir Kozlov, LightCounting; Sterling Perrin, Heavy Reading/Omdia and Alan Weckel, 650 Group.

A celebration reception will follow at OIF Booth #5101 – Wednesday, March 8, at 4 pm PT.

More details to be announced.

OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. Celebrating 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 140+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn and at http://www.oiforum.com.

