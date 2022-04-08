Home Business Wire Offerpad to Release First-Quarter 2022 Results on May 4th
CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) (“Offerpad”), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today the company will release first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The company also will host a conference call and accompanying webcast beginning at 5 p.m. EST that same day to discuss financial results and recent developments.

The conference call will be webcast live on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.offerpad.com/events-and-presentations. Participants in the call can register here to receive a personalized dial in number and PIN. A webcast replay of the event will be available on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to provide your best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.

