Offerpad CEO Brian Bair Named to Inman’s 2026 Power Players List

Recognition highlights leadership shaping the future of residential real estate

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Bair has been named to Inman’s 2026 Power Players list, a prestigious annual recognition honoring influential leaders driving innovation and progress across the residential real estate industry.

The Inman Power Players program recognizes executives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders who are shaping the future of real estate through strategic leadership, technology advancement, and market impact. Honorees represent a cross-section of residential real estate, proptech, mortgage, and housing services organizations.

Since founding Offerpad in 2015, Bair has helped build the company into a leading digital real estate solutions platform, centered around its Cash Offer and expanding marketplace ecosystem. Over the past year, Offerpad has continued to strengthen its operating model, expand platform capabilities, and advance capital efficiency while supporting greater flexibility and choice for customers and partners.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside leaders who are pushing the industry forward,” said Brian Bair, Founder and CEO of Offerpad. “Our focus remains on building scalable solutions that gives sellers more control, more options, and a better overall experience when navigating one of life’s most important financial decisions.”

The full list of Inman Power Players is available on Inman’s website.

About Offerpad

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) is a digital real estate solutions company focused on giving homeowners more control, flexibility, and choice when buying and selling a home. Offerpad provides Cash Offers, HomePro listing services, access to additional cash buyers through marketplace-enabled capabilities, and renovation services that support both internal transactions and third-party partners.

Founded in 2015, the company combines proprietary technology with local real estate expertise to simplify the home sale process and reduce friction across the transaction lifecycle, helping customers move forward with speed, transparency, and confidence.

