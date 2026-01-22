Ocient Expands Communication Service Provider (CSP) Leadership and Ecosystem as AI Reshapes Network Operations

Strategic hires and partnerships position Ocient to help CSPs move from AI experimentation into live, autonomous network operations

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocient, the AI-driven, industry-specific solutions provider, today announced a more than doubling of its business supporting communications service provider (CSP) customers, new strategic leadership appointments, advisory board expansion, and partner ecosystem growth. As CSPs move AI from experimentation into live networks, existing analytics systems are exposing critical gaps in their ability to support real-time, agentic workloads at scale. Ocient delivers a unified data foundation purpose-built for telecom-scale performance and predictable economics with an agentic solutions framework that operationalizes curated data products and enables operators to deploy, manage, and govern autonomous network solutions securely and efficiently.

To meet the AI solution needs of its rapidly growing customer base, Ocient has expanded its CSP industry team with the addition of Mats Wahlstrom, SVP of Communication Service Providers, Steve Rycroft, VP of CSP Solutions, Field CTOs Ghanem Ghandour, Ricardo Velhuco, and Jai Rajaraman, and new advisory board members Jan Frykhammar, former CEO and CFO of Ericsson, and Fred Stringer, longtime network security architecture leader.

In parallel, Ocient continues to expand its CSP partner ecosystem through new partnerships with Minsait Brazil and Clixer. These collaborations pair Ocient’s high-performance solutions with Minsait’s telecom systems integration expertise and Clixer’s network analytics capabilities, and complement Ocient’s broader partner ecosystem, which includes Amdocs, Aqsacom, Locatium.AI, Volt Active Data, NetQuest, Gigamon, TenX.AI, CBTS, and Mindlance.

Ocient’s momentum reflects a broader industry challenge as CSPs move AI experimentation into live, production deployments. As network operations become more distributed, data-intensive, and real-time, legacy data stacks designed for batch analytics struggle to meet the latency, reliability, and governance demands of agentic workloads. Without a unified data foundation, scaling AI beyond isolated use cases increases cost, risk, and operational complexity.

Ocient delivers a unified data foundation designed for telecom scale performance and predictable economics, enabling CSPs to apply cloud analytics and AI where they add value. Powered by the Ocient Data Intelligence Platform and delivered through industry-specific accelerators, Ocient ingests and queries massive network datasets in real time, close to the data, and exposes governed data securely through SQL and APIs for cloud analytics, applications, and autonomous agents. This hybrid operating model keeps high-volume processing where it’s most efficient, while delivering trusted, controlled datasets to the cloud when it’s most valuable.

On this structured, AI-ready foundation, Ocient enables CSPs to operationalize AI across core network and business environments. With consistent, governed context available to applications and agents, customers can deliver outcomes across AI-driven use cases, including:

Autonomous Networking, enabling real-time configuration, optimization, and self-healing in large-scale production environments with lower operational cost

enabling real-time configuration, optimization, and self-healing in large-scale production environments with lower operational cost Autonomous Security & Intelligence, delivering threat detection, lawful disclosure, and geospatial intelligence in seconds through unified analytics and industry-compliant data retention

delivering threat detection, lawful disclosure, and geospatial intelligence in seconds through unified analytics and industry-compliant data retention Autonomous Customer & Revenue Operations, unifying siloed usage data to prevent revenue leakage and ensure billing accuracy and revenue assurance at scale

unifying siloed usage data to prevent revenue leakage and ensure billing accuracy and revenue assurance at scale IoT and Edge Intelligence, unifying device, network, and business data on a single platform to enable AI-driven analytics from device to outcome, with fast query and response times at telecom scale without sacrificing resolution, retention, or governance

unifying device, network, and business data on a single platform to enable AI-driven analytics from device to outcome, with fast query and response times at telecom scale without sacrificing resolution, retention, or governance Observability and Security Data Plane, retaining and analyzing full-resolution logs, metrics, and metadata at scale to support AI-driven threat hunting and feed downstream log management and observability platforms with cost-effective, query-ready datasets

To accelerate delivery of agentic solutions, Ocient layers AI enablement on top of its unified data foundation. Curated, AI-readable data products are delivered with built-in governance, lineage, access controls, and data quality, providing trusted context for both teams and autonomous agents. A semantic layer and knowledge graph — accessible through structured APIs and MCP — enable agents to plan, query, and act with confidence. For predictive and operational workloads, Ocient brings machine learning closer to the data with over 20 integrated models, including over 200 native options for onsite customization. As a gateway to cloud ecosystems, these governed data products can be published to cloud analytics or AI/ML platforms with policy and data quality preserved across environments.

“CSPs are under pressure to deliver AI-driven intelligence on networks that were never built for autonomous, data-intensive operations,” said Mats Wahlstrom, senior vice president of communications service providers at Ocient. “As AI moves into live networks, complexity, cloud costs, and operational risk can quickly spiral out of control. Ocient provides a clear path forward with a unified data foundation that enables secure, compliant AI solutions to scale efficiently and reliably in real-world production environments. I’m excited to join the team and help CSPs turn AI ambition into operational reality.”

“The CSP industry has reached a critical inflection point," said John Morris, CEO of Ocient. “AI and autonomous operations drive massive scale that demands real-time intelligence and predictable costs. Ocient empowers CSPs to move beyond legacy constraints and transform massive network data into agent-ready intelligence that drives faster, smarter, and more efficient network operations.”

"As AI becomes embedded in live network operations, data fragmentation and scalability have emerged as some of the biggest barriers to progress,” said Larbi Belkhit, senior analyst at ABi Research. “CSPs need architectures that can support real-time decisioning and autonomous workflows without driving up costs or operational complexity. Platforms that unify data for AI at scale will be critical as CSPs modernize networks for the AI era.”

Learn more about how CSPs are using Ocient to analyze and act on massive datasets faster, and meet with our Ocient team this March at MWC Barcelona 2026.

About Ocient

Ocient delivers AI-driven, industry-specific solutions built on a unified data and analytics platform. Ocient enables organizations to deploy and operate AI agents and applications that reason over high-velocity, full-resolution data in real time, delivering autonomous insight, decisioning, and action with predictable economics and control. Ocient solutions unify data ingestion, analytics, governance, and orchestration into a single operating layer that scales efficiently across on-premises and cloud environments. Acting as a gateway to cloud ecosystems, Ocient enables governed data products to be securely published to cloud analytics and AI/ML platforms with policy, lineage, and data quality preserved end to end. As data volumes grow, customers unlock increasing value. Headquartered in Chicago, Ocient is a global, carbon-neutral company, committed to reducing AI’s environmental impact, and backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures, In-Q-Tel, and Buoyant Ventures. For more information, visit www.ocient.com.

