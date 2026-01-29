Ocient Assessed “Awardable” for Department of War (DoW) Work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

AI-Driven Solutions Accelerate Real-Time Decision Advantage from Data at Scale for DoW Missions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocient, the AI-driven, industry-specific solutions provider, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War’s (DoW’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI/ML, data, and analytics capabilities. Ocient delivers a unified, AI-ready data foundation that enables enterprises and government agencies to ingest, retain, and analyze extremely large, complex datasets in real time with predictable performance and cost. Powered by the Ocient Data Intelligence Platform, Ocient solutions enable national security agencies to consolidate analytics and AI workloads on a single platform, supporting real-time insight, scalable operations, and mission-critical decision-making across complex data environments.

“Being assessed as Awardable in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace underscores Ocient’s ability to operate at a level of data scale that government missions are rapidly approaching,” said Brian Brown, general manager of national security solutions at Ocient. “As agencies across the Department of War and the broader government move toward real-time, data-driven operations, Ocient is purpose-built to support analytics and AI on data volumes never before achievable—without sacrificing performance, cost, or mission readiness. By delivering a unified, AI-ready foundation where data is clean, structured, and accessible for both models and analysts, Ocient reduces data siloes and helps organizations move from data ingestion to decision intelligence faster, enabling more confident strategic and operational decisions as data volumes, velocity, and complexity continue to grow.”

Ocient's video, Data Overload to Decision Advantage in Near Real Time, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents a mission intelligence use case demonstrating how Ocient solutions enable agencies to analyze massive volumes of multi-source, geospatially indexed data in real time. The video highlights how the unified data foundation delivered by Ocient enables analysts to rapidly query and correlate full-resolution data across distributed environments, enabling operational awareness and decision advantage at scale. Ocient was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

