Oceaneering to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Larson and other members of management will also host meetings with institutional investors.

The conference handout is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

